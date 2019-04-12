 Who will survive ′Game of Thrones′? | News | DW | 12.04.2019

News

Who will survive 'Game of Thrones'?

In a show known for killing off characters, the chances of survival are pretty grim. But students at a German university say female characters have a much higher chance than men at making it through the final season.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow look at a each other in a scene from HBO's Game of Thrones

Students at the Technical University of Munich on Friday unveiled an algorithm that scours the internet searching for Game of Thrones information to determine who will survive until the very end.

The world is gearing up for the beginning of the end as "Game of Thrones" premiers the first episode of season eight, the final season of the award-winning television series.

Chances of dying:

  • Daenerys Targaryen — 1 percent
  • Tyrion Lannister — 3 percent
  • Cersei Lannister — 5 percent
  • Jon Snow — 12 percent
  • Arya Stark  47 percent
  • Sansa Stark — 73.3 percent
  • Bronn — 93.5 percent

Read more: Game of Thrones' worst war criminals ranked by Red Cross

Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones

Women have a better chance than men at surviving the last season, the students said

'Artificial intelligence techniques'

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said the algorithm used longevity analysis, a technique used to forecast the effects of medical procedures and treatments.

Although the analysis "relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world."

What is 'Game of Thrones'?

"Game of Thrones" is a television series produced by American television network HBO. It is based on US author George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire." The television series has won dozens of awards.

Read more: As Game of Thrones teaser drops, 'Unseen Westeros' revealed in Berlin

Who created the algorithm?

The algorithm-driven web app was first created in 2016 by Technical University of Munich students to forecast survival rates of the show's characters in season 6. It was resurrected by students in the university's 2019 seminars on Javascript technology.

  • Kit Harington as Jon Snow

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The northern warrior

    Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the lord commander of the Night's Watch, was stabbed and left to die by his own team at the end of the fifth season — but he survived. In the fictional "Game of Thrones" world of Westeros, the Night's Watch defends the seven kingdoms against supernatural dangers that lurk beyond The Wall to the north. The season 7 finale confirmed that Jon was born Aegon Targaryen.

  • Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The strong princess

    Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), long believed to be Jon Snow's half-sister, has already suffered quite a bit in her short life. She was forced to watch as her fiancé executed her own father. Then, their marriage was dissolved and Sansa was married to another member of the ruling Lannister family. It's not easy being a princess in Westeros…

  • Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The angry girl

    Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is Sansa's little sister. After the death of their father, she fled the royal court and disguised herself as a boy. Since then, she's been wandering through Westeros with one thing in mind: revenge for her father's death. Meanwhile, she's fallen in with a sect and gone blind. Sometimes, "Games of Thrones" can seem like a soap opera with medieval costumes.

  • Game of Thrones Staffel 6 EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The evil queen mother

    What would a soap opera be without a mean stepmother? In this case it's not a stepmother, but a queen mother named Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). She's a master of intrigue, and goes to all ends to have influence over the Lannister clan. For her immoral behavior, she's was sent to the dungeon and got a punishing makeover. She then had to sport a modern short hairdo against her will.

  • Cersei and her twin brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) - Game of Thrones. Copyright: Helen Sloan/HBO

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The charming twin

    One of Cersei's ugly secrets is her incestuous relationship with her twin brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). He's the father of her three children, a fact that has always been officially denied by the palace. Jamie is the commander of the Kingsguard and keeps out of the political intrigue in Westeros. He's nevertheless a villain — but a charming one.

  • Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in Game of Thrones. Copyright: picture-alliance/AP/HBO/ H. Sloan

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The witty outsider

    Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is Cersei's and Jamie's unpopular younger brother. The wine-loving dwarf is the secret star of the series. Tyrion compensates for his physical shortcomings with his wit, and "Game of Thrones" fans like to quote his wisecracks.

  • Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen - Game of Thrones. Copyright: Macall B. Polay /HBO

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The powerful mother of dragons

    Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) comes from the old dynasty of the Targaryens. She helped three dragons hatch — the first for centuries in Westeros — and aims to use them to recapture the throne for her bloodline. In season seven, she ends up having sex with Jon Snow: neither of them are aware that Jon is actually her nephew.

    Author: Jan Bruck / kbm, eg


ls/rc (AP, dpa)

DW Newsletter

'Game of Thrones' web app

