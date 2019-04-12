Who will survive 'Game of Thrones'?

Students at the Technical University of Munich on Friday unveiled an algorithm that scours the internet searching for Game of Thrones information to determine who will survive until the very end.

The world is gearing up for the beginning of the end as "Game of Thrones" premiers the first episode of season eight, the final season of the award-winning television series.

Chances of dying:

Daenerys Targaryen — 1 percent

Tyrion Lannister — 3 percent

Cersei Lannister — 5 percent

Jon Snow — 12 percent

Arya Stark 47 percent

Sansa Stark — 73.3 percent

Bronn — 93.5 percent

Women have a better chance than men at surviving the last season, the students said

'Artificial intelligence techniques'

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said the algorithm used longevity analysis, a technique used to forecast the effects of medical procedures and treatments.

Although the analysis "relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world."

What is 'Game of Thrones'?

"Game of Thrones" is a television series produced by American television network HBO. It is based on US author George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire." The television series has won dozens of awards.

Who created the algorithm?

The algorithm-driven web app was first created in 2016 by Technical University of Munich students to forecast survival rates of the show's characters in season 6. It was resurrected by students in the university's 2019 seminars on Javascript technology.

