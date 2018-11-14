What the trailer for the final Game of Thrones season reveals

Exciting news: The upcoming winter will continue well into the spring — at least on screen, when the Game of Thrones characters gather once again in the icy fantasy world of Westeros.

The beginning of the end starts in April 2019, as the last six episodes of the cult series Game of Thrones will reveal who gets to sit on the throne.

The first six seasons of the series launched by HBO in 2011 had 10 episodes, while the seventh season only featured seven episodes. Fans were nearly tortured to death with suspense, since the latest season aired back in July 2017, but their patience will be rewarded in Season 8 with feature film-length episodes.

Game of Thrones is the series of superlatives. TIME Magazine dubbed the HBO production the "most popular series in the world" in its July 2017 cover feature. Record ratings and its meanwhile 47 Emmy Awards — more than any other TV series in the nearly 70-year history of the world's most important television prize — speak for themselves.

New trailer, old scenes

The trailer released with the announcement of the launch date on HBO only featured footage from previous seasons of the battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of the fictional kingdom of Westeros. The tagline of the trailer unsurprisingly promises, "Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death," but the non-revealing trailer still got "GoT" fans worldwide excited.

King or Queen? The waiting period until April is still long. You can bridge the winter by watching seasons one to seven again or reenacting your favorite scenes.

Alternatively, you can click through our picture gallery above and guess which character will ultimately conquer the throne. Or if they'll stay alive.