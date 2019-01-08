 As Game of Thrones teaser drops, ′Unseen Westeros′ revealed in Berlin | Film | DW | 14.01.2019

As Game of Thrones teaser drops, 'Unseen Westeros' revealed in Berlin

The final season of Game of Thrones will begin streaming around the world on April 14. But desperate fans can first check out the work of the show's Emmy-winning artists at a new exhibition, "Unseen Westeros."

Filmszene Game of Thrones Season (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

It took 40 artists three years to dream up unseen Westeros worlds in preparation for a new exhibition, and book, inspired by the Game of Thrones series.

Another dark, somewhat foreboding teaser trailer for the delayed final Game of Thrones installment wowed expectant fans early Monday.

But some will be able to get their fix a few months early at the "Unseen Westeros" show in Berlin.

Showcasing never-before-seen places from the world of ice and fire originally conceived by George R.R. Martin in his best-selling book series, the exhibition of artwork is a rare collaboration between Game of Thrones artists, and others not directly associated with the series.

Read more: What the trailer for the final Game of Thrones season reveals

Musical accompaniment

Running January 23-27 at the Umspannwerk, a vast former factory in Reinickendorf, Berlin, the exhibition and book of the same name was created with the permission and cooperation of Martin and his publisher.

With some of the artists on the show having received six Emmy Awards for their bold visualization of Westeros, "Unseen Westeros" is a unique opportunity to see their imaginations run free.

Visitors can listen to an audio guide that tells the stories of the four continents, and music has also been composed for each room to heighten the atmosphere.

And if Game of Thrones obsessives need any more motivation, admission is free.

  • Kit Harington as Jon Snow

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The northern warrior

    Jon Snow (Kit Harington), the lord commander of the Night's Watch was stabbed and left to die by his own team at the end of the fifth season, but he survived. In the fictional "Game of Thrones" world of Westeros, the Night's Watch defends the seven kingdoms against supernatural dangers that lurk beyond The Wall to the north. The season 7 finale confirmed that Jon was born Aegon Targaryen.

  • Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The gentle princess

    Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), long believed to be Jon Snow's half-sister, has already suffered quite a bit in her short life. She was forced to watch as her fiancé executed her own father. Then, their marriage was dissolved and Sansa was married to another member of the ruling Lannister family. It's not easy being a princess in Westeros…

  • Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The angry girl

    Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is Sansa's little sister. After the death of their father, she fled the royal court and disguised herself as a boy. Since then, she's been wandering through Westeros with one thing in mind: revenge for her father's death. Meanwhile, she's fallen in with a sect and gone blind. Sometimes, "Games of Thrones" can seem like a soap opera with medieval costumes.

  • Game of Thrones Staffel 6 EINSCHRÄNKUNG

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The evil queen mother

    What would a soap opera be without a mean stepmother? In this case it's not a stepmother, but a queen mother named Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). She's a master of intrigue, and goes to all ends to have influence over the Lannister clan. For her immoral behavior, she's was sent to the dungeon and got a punishing makeover. She then had to sport a modern short hairdo against her will.

  • Cersei and her twin brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) - Game of Thrones. Copyright: Helen Sloan/HBO

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The charming twin

    One of Cersei's ugly secrets is her incestuous relationship with her twin brother Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). He's the father of her three children, a fact that has always been officially denied by the palace. Jamie is the commander of the Kingsguard and keeps out of the political intrigue in Westeros. He's nevertheless a villain — but a charming one.

  • Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in Game of Thrones. Copyright: picture-alliance/AP/HBO/ H. Sloan

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The witty outsider

    Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is Cersei's and Jamie's unpopular younger brother. The wine-loving dwarf is the secret star of the series. Tyrion compensates for his physical shortcomings with his wit, and "Game of Thrones" fans like to quote his wisecracks.

  • Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen - Game of Thrones. Copyright: Macall B. Polay /HBO

    Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

    The powerful mother of dragons

    Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) comes from the old dynasty of the Targaryens. She helped three dragons hatch — the first for centuries in Westeros — and aims to use them to recapture the throne for her bloodline. In season seven, she ends up having sex with Jon Snow: neither of them are aware that Jon is actually her nephew.

    Author: Jan Bruck / kbm, eg


