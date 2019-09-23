 ′Game of Thrones′ prequel series confirmed | News | DW | 30.10.2019

News

'Game of Thrones' prequel series confirmed

HBO has announced a new prequel series to Game of Thrones. The new show is to be titled House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones soldiers on horseback (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

Television network HBO on Tuesday confirmed it had ordered a prequel series to Game of Thrones.

The new installment from George RR Martin's fantasy universe is to be set 300 years before the events of the original smash-hit show.

The new series, which will be based on the novel "Fire and Blood," was announced at a Los Angeles launch event for the streaming platform HBO Max, by HBO's parent company WarnerMedia.

