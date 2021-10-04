Visit the new DW website

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Austrian-German genius composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) will likely be eternally admired for the inimitable pristine clarity and divinely harmonious melodies of his music - plus the sheer volume of his work.

A devout Catholic from Salzburg, Mozart himself said he knew that his talent was "heaven-like" - even if the rest of world didn't realize that until after his death. His airy, angelic and almost child-like sounds often reflect such simplicity that every child taking piano lessons will have a go at playing these seemingly easy melodies – while typically failing during the attempt.

HANDOUT- An undated handout image provided by Sotheby's auction house shows a portrait miniature of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791). The miniature was commissioned by the 21-year-old Austrian composer as a gift for his cousin Maria Anna Thekla Mozart in 1777. EPA/SOTHEBY'S / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (C)picture-alliance/dpa/Sotheby's

DW Festival Concert: 100 years of Würzburg Mozart Festival 04.10.2021
Plakat zur Ausstellung Imagine Mozart 100 Jahre Mozarfest Würzburg.

Imagine Mozart: the composer in art 31.05.2021

Gerhard Richter, Max Slevogt and Oskar Kokoschka — all of these artists have found great inspiration in composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's music. An exhibition in Würzburg highlights his influence.
28.05.2021, Bayern, Würzburg: Eine Fahne mit der Aufschrift Mozartfest Würzburg weht vor der Würzburger Residenz. Am Abend wurde das Mozartfest eröffnet. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

The Mozart Festival in Würzburg celebrates 100 years amid pandemic 31.05.2021

His music has comforted people in times of pain and sadness. Even German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says that without Mozart, we would all fundamentally be missing something.
Richard Strauss: „Der Rosenkavalier“, 1960 Dirigent: Herbert von Karajan Regie: Rudolf Hartmann Hilde Güden (Sophie), Sena Jurinac (Octavian) © Archiv der Salzburger Festspiele/Ellinger Quelle: https://www.salzburgmuseum.at/fileadmin/Salzburg_Museum/12_Presse/2020/Salzburger_Festspiele/Festpiele_NEU_Juli_2020/SM_Bildliste.pdf (zuletzt aufgerufen am 28. Juli 2020)

How the Salzburg Festival came to Salzburg 100 years ago 31.07.2020

During World War I, a poet, a composer and a director had a common dream — and out of it came what was to become arguably the world's most prestigious arts festival.
Sarah Willis, Hornistin und Yuniet Lombida Prieto, Saxophonist, Projekt Mozart y Mambo, Kuba, Havanna, @Rittershaus

Mozart goes Mambo in Havana 26.06.2020

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra member Sarah Willis combines classical music with Cuban rhythms on the streets of Havana in the new documentary film, 'Mozart y Mambo.'
Titel: Composers of Genius Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Bildnachweis DW Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: Nicht bekannt Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Beethoven Halle Bonn Bildbeschreibung: Composers of Genius Wer oder was ist auf dem Bild zu sehen? Beethoven Statue In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden?: Artikel / Bildergalerie / Dossier: dw-transtel.com © DW

Beethovenfest: Composers, their fates, their music 31.08.2018

Prison camp, illness, unrequited love — music that endures over decades and centuries often emerges from difficult situations. These composers turned their personal experiences into symphonies, sonatas and concertos.

Before their next big airborne adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock have a quiet moment in The Peanuts Movie , 2015 20th Century Fox Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 32683_004THA Before their Next Big Airborne Adventure Snoopy and Woodstock have a Quiet Moment in The Peanuts Movie 2015 20th Century Fox Los Angeles Approx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 32683_004THA

Famous people's quirky sleep routines 21.06.2018

Germany's Day of Sleep coincides this year with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. We look at the sleep habits of famous artists and intellectuals, from da Vinci to Einstein.
17.07.2014 Eine Notiz Mozarts Handschrift ist am 17.07.2014 im Musikhaus André in Offenbach (Hessen) auf einem der letzten verbliebenen Mozart-Autographen aus dem Nachlass des berühmten Komponisten zu sehen, erworben 1799 vom Musikverleger Johann Anton André. Mozart hatte ein Konzert des italienischen Komponisten Giovanni Battista Viotti während einer Italienreise umgeschrieben. Seit 240 Jahren gibt es das Musikhaus und den Verlag André in der Innenstadt von Offenbach, die in der siebten Generation von der Familie geführt werden. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa (zu dpa lhe-Korr: Seit 240 Jahren kommen Musiknoten aus Offenbach vom 30.07.2014) (C)picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert

Helmut Kohl's funeral: a musical guide 01.07.2017

Many words have been spoken and much ink has flowed on the subject of the former chancellor and his place in history. But where words fail, music begins. With what message?
DW Sendung Euromaxx EMXD_14.03.2017_extratour_Salzburg.JPG (© HR) Stichwort: Salzburg

Mozart’s Salzburg 15.03.2017

There’s simply no escaping Salzburg’s most famous son when you visit the city. It’s the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – and of a chocolate-covered praline that bears his name.
Konzentriert lauscht Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), im Kinofilm Amadeus - DirectorÁs Cut der Musik (Szenenfoto). Salieri hält die Musik von Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart für göttlich, doch er wünscht sich insgeheim selbst ein so begnadeter Musiker zu sein. Er kann nicht verstehen, dass Gott ausgerechnet dem ordinären Mozart die wunderbare Begabung zum Komponieren in die Wiege gelegt hat. Salieris Neid macht ihn zu einem Feind Gottes, der Mozart diese Gabe verliehen hat. Salieri sinnt auf Rache... Starttermin des Director's Cut von Amadeus: 28.2.2002

Inside Europe: Rewriting music history? 18.02.2016

Last November, the archives of the Czech Museum of Music threw up a rare treat when researchers stumbled across a lost piece of music co-written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the man often presented as his arch-rival, Antonio Salieri. This week the piece was performed for the first time in some 200 years, shedding new light on the men's music and relationship.
Ein Pappaufsteller mit der Figur Wolfgang Amadeus Mozarts wirbt für Mozartkugeln in einer Straße von Salzburg. Foto: Markus C. Hurek (C)picture-alliance/M. C. Hurek

Composition by Mozart and rival Salieri played in Prague after 200 years 17.02.2016

The Czech Museum of Music has revealed a piece written by composers Mozart and Salieri, believed to have been archrivals. A musicologist said the rare cantata "shows a quite friendly outcome" between the two men.
Porträt in Öl des österreichischen Komponisten Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, der am 27. Januar 1756 in Salzburg geboren wurde und am 5. Dezember 1791 in Wien verstarb (undatiertes Archivfoto). Bekannteste Werke sind u. a. die Opern Die Hochzeit des Figaro, Die Zauberflöte, Don Giovanni. Barbara Kraft malte dieses Bild nach Mozarts Tod im Jahre 1819. Trotzdem gilt dieses Porträt in Fachkreisen als das dem Komponisten am ähnlichsten. Ein publikumsträchtiges Großereignis steht bevor, wenn im Jahr 2006 der 250. Geburtstag von Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart gefeiert wird. Die großen Zentren in Sachen Mozart-Verehrung in Österreich, die Geburtsstadt Salzburg und die Todesstadt Wien, rüsten mit unterschiedlichen Konzepten für das Jubeljahr. dpa (zu dpa-KORR.: Turteln mit dem Genie: Salzburg und Wien rüsten für Mozartjahr 2006 vom 25.05.2004)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 02.09.2011

* 1756, Salzburg - † 1791, Vienna
Eine Person zeigt am Mittwoch (04.08.2010) auf einen Computerbildschirm in Karlsruhe auf dem die Seite einer Internetauktion zu sehen ist. Angeboten wird ein Klavier, das bei einem Klavierbaumeister in Baden-Baden aufgetaucht. Auf diesem soll Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart gespielt haben. Das Instrument stammt aus dem Jahr 1775, wie das SWR Studio Karlsruhe am Mittwoch (04.08.) berichtete. Foto: Uli Deck dpa/lsw (zu dpa0097 vom 04.08.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Historians identify rare piano once played by Mozart 05.08.2010

The asking price of a piano has increased more than a hundredfold following a discovery by music historian Andreas Beuermann. He believes the piano is a rare model once played by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Newly discovered Mozart works reveal his musical development 03.08.2009

Two works for piano have recently been identified as those of the child prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Written before his tenth birthday, they give insight into his development as a composer.
Video: Young Musicians Train in Mozart's Home Town 07.08.2008

The best of the world's promising young classical musicians find inspiration at a summer program in Salzburg, the birth place of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Uncommon Genius for the Common Man 27.01.2006

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be feted worldwide this year. In an interview with DW-WORLD, Mozart expert Günther Bauer explains the undying fascination with the musical genius on what would have been his 250th birthday.
