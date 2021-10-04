Austrian-German genius composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) will likely be eternally admired for the inimitable pristine clarity and divinely harmonious melodies of his music - plus the sheer volume of his work.

A devout Catholic from Salzburg, Mozart himself said he knew that his talent was "heaven-like" - even if the rest of world didn't realize that until after his death. His airy, angelic and almost child-like sounds often reflect such simplicity that every child taking piano lessons will have a go at playing these seemingly easy melodies – while typically failing during the attempt.