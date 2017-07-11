Moldova election: Pro-EU party leads in early results

Moldovans voted on Sunday in a snap election called by the country's president in a bid to weaken the influence of pro-Russia parties.

Early results show President Maia Sandu's pro-European party leading with more than 44% of the vote, with more than 40% of the ballots counted. The opposition led by former president Igor Dodon and former president Vladimir Voronin has garnered nearly 33% of the vote.

What has Moldova's leadership said about the election?

Sandu, who defeated Kremlin-backed Dodon for the top job in November, said the vote was "a chance to get rid of thieves and choose a holistic and good government."

"It’s time to clear the country of clans, corrupt officials and manipulators,” she added.

Sandu has pledged that her center-right Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) will build closer ties with the EU and fight corruption in the ex-Soviet country.

Moldova's president Maia Sandu was in Berlin in May for talks with her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as part of her drive for closer ties with the EU

The former World Bank economist, 49, wants to overhaul the judicial system, raise salaries and pensions and amend the constitution to make it easier to punish graft.

The ex-Soviet state is one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Thousands of people took part in a protest in the capital, Chisinau, against corruption in December

Sandu dissolved parliament in April after two failed attempts to form a government. Dodon's Socialist Party, which formed an alliance with the communists, claimed Sandu's pro-Western policy would lead to the collapse of the state.

Why is Russia's influence strong in Moldova?

Moldova lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania, where both Brussels and Moscow vie for influence. Most of Moldova's territory was annexed from Romania by the Soviet Union during WWII. The overwhelming majority of the country's 3.5 million population speaks Romanian as their first language, but Russian is commonly used among minorities living in the country. Several big political parties also favor closer ties to Russia.

There are as many as 1,500 Russian troops in the pro-Russian breakaway republic of Transnistria close to the Ukrainian border.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova A fight for recognition In 1991, the Soviet Union broke into pieces from which 15 new sovereign countries were born. Yet Transnistria, the Russian-speaking region in the easternmost part of Moldova, was not among them. The self-proclaimed "presidential republic" has its government, army, flag, emblem, anthem and even passports, which are valid in only three countries in the world.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The Soviet Union lives on Anton Polyakov was born in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol in 1990, the year the region declared independence from Moldova. He has been capturing the daily life of Transnistrians since 2012. "For many, Transnistria is a new country without a past, but some see it as a continuation of the Soviet Union," says the photographer. Portrayed here is famous Soviet footballer Alexander Veryovkin.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Conflicts stuck on repeat When Polyakov was 2, tensions between the country and the region led to a war, which was quickly put down by Russia's intervention. "People are still sentimental about the Soviet times here," says Polyakov. May 9, the "Victory Day" of the Great Patriotic War between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, is remembered across the region with battle reenactments.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Omnia pro patria The Transnistrian government wants to be ready to fight on real front lines, too. Basic military training is part of high school curricula, military parades take place every year and body-building contests are hugely popular. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the region owns 20,000 to 40,000 tonnes of Soviet-era weaponry.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Satellite of love The OSCE report from 2015 also states that Russian military personnel is still present in Transnistria, despite the 1999 Istanbul Summit deal to withdraw. "People here see Russia as the main guarantor of security in the region and want Russia's recognition," says Polyakov. Most Transnistrians voted for independence and potential future integration into Russia in a referendum held in 2006.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova From bad to worse With a population of roughly 475,000 and an area of 4,163 square kilometers, Transnistria is one of the smallest countries in Europe, yet its per capita GDP is comparable to that of Nigeria. The economy is driven by heavy industry, electricity production and textile manufacturing, but the trade restrictions related to the Ukrainian conflict are bringing the region close to economic collapse.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova Beauty isn’t everything While there are jobs in the cities – albeit poorly paid, with an average salary of 180 euros ($200) – living in the Transnistrian countryside is a different story. "We may think it is great to live in the picturesque nature of the region, but there are no opportunities nor infrastructure. With nothing to do, young people leave and go to the cities or Russia as soon as they can," says Polyakov.

Transnistria — lost in Moldova The empire strikes back The future of Transnistria is dependent on Russia, which views the region as strategically important. And it intends to stick with "the format of the existing peacekeeping mission in Transnistria," which essentially means keeping Russian soldiers there. "This is why Transnistria is still not an independent political player. This makes my home a hostage to the political situation," says Polyakov. Author: Jan Tomes



But the international community has never recognized its self-declared independence.

What is the level of corruption in Moldova?

Moldova was hit by a huge corruption scandal in 2014 when $1 billion disappeared from three Moldovan banks.

Judges convicted Ilan Shor, an Israel-born businessman, of fraud and money laundering in connection to the scandal.

Last year, an IMF report warned that "corruption is perceived to be systemic" and "strengthening rule of law is Moldova’s top priority."

Shor, who denies wrongdoing and is appealing the guilty verdicts, leads one of the more than 20 parties and blocs contesting Sunday's vote.

To enter parliament, independents must pick up at least 2% of the votes cast, a party must win at least 5% and a bloc at least 7%.

jf, wd/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)