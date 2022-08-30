 Mikhail Gorbachev, Germany′s most beloved Russian, has died | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 31.08.2022

Europe

Mikhail Gorbachev, Germany's most beloved Russian, has died

Germany admired the architect of glasnost and perestroika in a way that Russia never did. At the age of 91, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died.

Michail Gorbatschow

The last Soviet leader will always hold an important place in Germany's history books

Mikhail Gorbachev helped steer the course of the 20th century and wrote history as general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party. The importance of his role is undisputed, particularly so in Germany, where the Nobel Peace Prize winner is praised for helping reunify East and West.     

Gorbachev enjoyed a standing outside Russia that he never did in his own country. Born in 1931 in the North Caucasus, he rose to be head of the Communist Party in March 1985.

Glasnost and perestroika: Two Russian words known around the world

The dynamic, then-54-year-old leader sought to end Soviet stagnation, especially its economic disadvantage in relation to the United States. In an effort to transform the bureaucratic and corrupt Soviet system, he enacted reforms under the now well-known Russian headings, glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring), coupling these policies with better relations with the US and its Western allies. His softer positioning was known as "New Thinking," and its effect on world history was incalculable.

The Soviet Union's further reaches were already falling away when Gorbachev became the country's first elected president in 1990. The Eastern European satellite states broke free in the fall of 1989, a memorable moment in time. The Warsaw Pact, the USSR's military answer to NATO, was in tatters, and the citizens of East Germany, used by the USSR as a buffer state since the end of World War II, were calling not only for freedom and democracy, but for a reunified Germany.

The man who brought down the Iron Curtain: Mikhail Gorbachev

Approving German reunification

Gorbachev saw to it that this would take place peacefully, despite the unwillingness of many Soviet conservatives. He broke with party politics to beat back resistance within his own ranks. "Mikhail Gorbachev's personal decisions in a difficult historical moment should not be underestimated," said then-German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, an important Gorbachev supporter.

"Within 24 hours of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Stasi and KGB were trying to convince him that Soviet troops were in danger in [East Germany] and the Soviet military was needed to intervene. Gorbachev rejected them."

The Gorbachev-Kohl friendship was an important factor in Soviet support for reunification, later made possible by the Two Plus Four Agreement involving West and East Germany, along with France, Britain, the US and the USSR.

Collapse of the Soviet Union

Gorbachev's rise on the international stage was cause for his loss of power at home. His reforms paved the way to the demise of the Soviet Union, and it was collapsing at the same time as Europeans, and Germans most of all, were hailing him as a hero for peaceful and democratic revolution.

The non-Russian Soviet republics, with the Baltic states in the lead, had broken away, but trouble was stirring in Russia's heartland as well. Soviet citizens, who never elected Gorbachev in a free and fair election, blamed him for their worsening poverty. Boris Yeltsin appeared on the scene to take over. Historians will continue to debate whether it was Gorbachev's policies or a Soviet system beyond repair that led to the superpower's demise.

Hard-liners led a coup against Gorbachev when he refused to rein in the breakaway republics, and he was put under house arrest in Crimea. The revolt failed, however, when those in Moscow loyal to Yeltsin, the newly elected president, put down the coup.

A new world

Gorbachev returned to Moscow to find a new world. Soviet institutions, including his own presidency, were essentially gone. He formally resigned on December 25, 1991, and the Soviet Union officially collapsed just hours later.

It would be his final performance of any significance on Russia's political stage. He carried 0.5% of the vote in the 1996 presidential election. In the West, Gorbachev remained popular. He may one day be better remembered in Russia, but he will always hold an important place in Germany's history books. 

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    History revisited

    Not every politician is lucky enough to visit the historic site of a peaceful revolution 25 years on. Gorbachev came to mark the anniversary at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on November 9, 2014.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    German favorite

    June 13, 1989: Gorbachev visits West Germany's then capital, Bonn. The Berlin Wall still stands, and an end to Germany's division is not in sight. Yet Germans already hail the Soviet leader as a bringer of peace. Among Christian Democratic (CDU) voters, Gorbachev is much more popular than CDU Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the time.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    Figurehead for Leipzig

    Gorbachev's "perestroika" (restructuring) and "glasnost" (openness) served as a template for Leipzig's Monday demonstrations. East Germany's ruling SED party felt his new teachings were so dangerous that the Stasi secret police withdrew from circulation Soviet magazines with articles on Gorbachev.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    Sweater summit

    Working out the modalities of German unity: Outdoors and clad in thick sweaters, Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Mikhail Gorbachev spun the wheel of history on July 15, 1990. Moscow was not going to stand in the way of a united Germany.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    Elder statesman and star

    Two years later, Gorbachev was no longer Soviet leader, but he and his wife Raissa won people's hearts once again on a visit to Germany on March 6, 1992. Here, the popular couple lifted a stein at Munich's Hofbräuhaus.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    Gorbi in Weimar

    Thousands of Germans wrote letters to Gorbachev, and felt as if they were writing to a good friend. "[He] was alive compared to other Soviet officials who came across as stiff as mummies," wrote Michael from Lüneburg. On September 5, 1994, a pleased-looking Gorbachev visited Goethe's residence in Weimar.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    Pop star meets superstar

    Both German rock legend Udo Lindenberg (left) and Gorbachev were no longer at the height of their careers as the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall rolled around in 1999. Yet the Russian leader with the human touch was still immensely popular in Germany.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    No stranger to showbiz

    Gorbachev made it to the cover of "Time" magazine 15 times — a feat Karl Lagerfeld could only dream about. Yet in Hamburg in 2003, Gorbachev was not above presenting the designer with the World Fashion Award.

    A special friendship: Gorbachev in Germany

    It's only rock 'n' roll

    What do 50 years of rock 'n' roll history have in common with the former Soviet leader? Admittedly, not much. Nonetheless, famed German TV host Thomas Gottschalk (right) invited Gorbachev to celebrate the genre's anniversary on April 17, 2004, in Hannover. The guest of honor rubbing shoulders with rock and TV icons proved not at all awkward.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova / Volker Wagener


