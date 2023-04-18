Migrant women contribute in multiple ways to their countries of origin, transit and destination. They bring diverse talent and expertise and send money back to their families and communities, allowing economies to thrive. Despite their valuable contributions, they face discrimination that impacts their well-being and safety. HER meets three migrants in different countries.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.