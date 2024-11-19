Middle East: US envoy in Beirut to advance truce talks

11/19/2024 November 19, 2024 US envoy arrives in Lebanon as truce talks continue

US special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday and was set to continue talks with Lebanese government officials as well as a lawmaker close to Hezbollah.

A draft truce deal, which reportedly has received positive responses from the Lebanese government and Hezbollah, aims to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has left thousands dead and caused widespread destruction in the already crisis-hit Lebanon.

France and the United States have spearheaded the push to achieve a cease-fire, with Washington keen to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. The resolution obliges all armed groups apart from the Lebanese military and UN peacekeepers to leave the region along the border with Israel.

In Lebanon, the talks have been conducted with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri who has been leading negotiations on behalf of Hezbollah.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that the draft had been discussed with Lebanese and Israeli officials, saying that: "Both sides have reacted to the proposals that we have put forward."

However, also on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue its operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah even if a cease-fire deal was reached.

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and several Sunni Arab states. At the same time, Israel has been accused of genocide and war crimes for its operations in Gaza by several international organizations including a UN committee, with Netanyahu being investigated by the International Criminal Court. Israel has repeatedly rejected the accusations.