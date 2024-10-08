Middle East: Israel sends troops to southwest Lebanon

10/08/2024 October 8, 2024 Major airlines cancel flights to Middle East

Major international airlines canceled flights to the region amid concerns over a wider conflict, with Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv and Lebanon's capital Beirut most affected.

US airline Delta, Germany's Lufthansa and Italy's ITA Airways all canceled flights to Tel Aviv until October 31, while low-budget UK carrier EasyJet extended its flight suspensions until March 30, 2025. Air India has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv until further notice.

The French and Dutch group Air France-KLM extended its flight suspensions to Beirut to October 26, while Turkish airline Pegasus canceled flights to Beirut until October 28. UAE's Emirates airline canceled flights to Beirut through October 15, while others, like Algeria's Air Algerie and Qatar Airways, suspended flights to Lebanon indefinitely.

Other cities in the vicinity of the conflict have also been affected. Qatar's national carrier also suspended flights to Iran and Iraq, while Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling canceled flights to Amman, Jordan until further notice.

A major route connecting Iran and Lebanon has also been suspended, with Iran Air canceling all flights to and from Beirut until further notice.