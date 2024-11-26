Middle East: Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire begins

Skip next section Cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah takes effect

11/27/2024 November 27, 2024 Cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah takes effect

The cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has officially come into force.

The truce began at 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) local time.

If the deal holds, it will end more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah, which has forced tens of thousands of people in Israel and hundreds of thousands more in Lebanon to flee their homes. The two sides have been trading blows since October 8, 2023, a day after Hamas launched terrorist attacks on southern Israel.

Hezbollah said its cross-border strikes against Israel were in support of its Palestinian ally.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalated dramatically in recent months.

In September, Israel stepped up its bombing campaign and mounted a ground operation in a bid to push Hezbollah's militants away from the country's northern border.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is considered a terror group by the US, Germany and several other countries.