 #MeTwo: Germany shares stories of everyday racism

News

#MeTwo: Germany shares stories of everyday racism

On the back of the Mesut Özil affair, young Germans with immigrant backgrounds are making their voice heard online. #MeTwo is hoping to be for immigrants and their descendants what #MeToo has been for women.

Silhouettes of people in front of a Germany flag

Across Germany on Thursday, social media users began using the hashtag #MeTwo. Not because Germans are misspelling #MeToo, but because for Germans whose ancestors may have come from other countries, it is a tool to share the tales of everyday racism and prejudice they face in a country unused to its status as an immigration destination.

Miriam Davoudvandi, the editor-in-chief of music magazine Splash, used the hashtag to talk about how a teacher tried to put her in a lower-level class at school so she could be with pupils who were "similar" to her culturally:

Movement founder Ali Can shared his experience of constantly being asked "but where are you really from?" after telling people he was from the Münsterland region of western Germany:

Can, an author and activist, told DW that he started the hashtag after soccer superstar Mesut Özil quit Germany's  national team complaining of racist treatment from Reinhard Grindel, the head of the German Soccer Federation.

"But this isn't just about Özil. This is about every German who has migration in their background. Similarly to what he said, we are seen as German when we're successful, but as soon as we make a mistake we're migrants," said 24-year-old Can.

More than 10,000 Germans have already used the hashtag to talk about the prejudice they face for not conforming to the ideal of what is "traditionally German."

The scars of Germany's past have created an atmosphere where brazen intolerance is usually ridiculed out of the dominant discourse. However, German society's discomfort in discussing race leaves little room for people of color to give voice to their experiences with racism and leaves routine bigotry and latent prejudice to become socially acceptable.

Can hopes that his "revolution," against oppressive cultural stereotypes will inspire productive conversations not only in Germany.

"This is for all people who feel their identities have two parts...This is for everyone, in all countries. All immigrants, or descendants of immigrants, should take a stand."

In his own words: Why Mesut Özil quit Germany

In quitting the national team, Mesut Özil attacked the German Football Association (DFB), its President Reinhard Grindel, and double standards in Germany's media and society. Here are the key quotes from his statements. (22.07.2018)  

Racism is socially acceptable in Germany, says lawyer in neo-Nazi trial

The impending verdict in Germany's notorious NSU murder trial will not end the work of lawyer Mehmet Daimagüler. The son of Turkish immigrants fights racism in Germany, which he says is "socially acceptable."  (10.07.2018)  

Germany: Racist threats sent to Munich day care centers

Police have upped security around several day care centers in Munich after they received letters threatening the lives of students. The letters, some of which included swastikas, targeted Muslim and Jewish children. (20.07.2018)  

Germany's reporting on asylum-seekers exposes 'latent racism'

Germany's mainstream media are facing mounting criticism over the coverage of crime stories involving refugee and migrant suspects. Media analyst Kai Hafez told DW that the coverage reveals Germany's unexamined biases. (16.06.2018)  

Mesut Özil affair: Politicians slam German FA over racism accusation

Political leaders are calling for a rethink at the German football association, the DFB, after the Turkish-German star quit the national team. Some are asking whether the Mesut Özil case is symptomatic of a wider racism. (23.07.2018)  

DFB President Reinhard Grindel rejects racism accusations

DFB President Reinhard Grindel has rejected accusations of racism against both him and the German football association. He also conceded that he had made mistakes in dealing with the Erdogan-Özil affair. (26.07.2018)  

