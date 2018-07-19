 Germany: Racist threats sent to Munich day care centers | News | DW | 20.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Racist threats sent to Munich day care centers

Police have upped security around several day care centers in Munich after they received letters threatening the lives of students. The letters, some of which included swastikas, targeted Muslim and Jewish children.

Children stand next to one another in a day care center in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa)

Parents in the southern German city of Munich were alarmed this week after it emerged that numerous day care centers had been sent letters threatening their children.

A total of 16 preschools and day care centers in southern area of the city were sent letters, some of which bore swastikas, that contained racist and anti-Semitic threats against children, Munich police said.

Children with immigrant backgrounds were described as "biological waste" and "filth from the Middle East" that one should "either deport or shoot."

The head of one day care told German newspaper Die Welt, that the letter called for all Muslim and Jewish children as well as those with migrant backgrounds to be sent away from the day care.

If the demand was not met, the letter's author threatened to carry out a truck attack at the day care or they would give the children poisoned candy.

Watch video 02:32
Now live
02:32 mins.

Israeli restaurant owner in Berlin fights anti-Semitism

Police: Letters written by same person

The State Protection Office within the Munich police department, which handles politically-motivated crimes, are currently investigating 31 similar letters that have been sent to authorities, lawyers, church organizations, and a local newspaper, as well as the day care centers since February.

The severity and frequency of the threats on the day care centers led officials to increase patrols this week to calm concerned parents and to monitor the situation.

Authorities said that based on the content and similarities of the letters, they believe they were written by the same person. Police added in a statement on Monday there are no indications that the threats will be carried out, but they are investigating the case seriously.

Local and state government officials have also said they're taking the threats seriously, expressing concern over the disturbing threats against children.

"We cannot stand by and idly watch as criminals threaten and endanger our children," Bavaria's anti-Semitism commissioner Ludwig Spaenle said.

Watch video 01:02
Now live
01:02 mins.

Jews and Muslims rally to highlight fight against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

DW recommends

Report: Germany needs more than 200,000 day care spots

Germany is scrambling to accommodate an ever-growing demand for day care. A new study shows there isn't space for roughly one out of 10 children under the age of 3. (30.12.2016)  

Mistrust and Islamophobia see dramatic rise in Germany's melting pot

A new study has found that the Ruhr Valley, once a pillar of integration, is witnessing a growth of intolerance. Researchers found a startling correlation between increased mistrust and the success of the far-right AfD. (15.03.2018)  

Racism is socially acceptable in Germany, says lawyer in neo-Nazi trial

The impending verdict in Germany's notorious NSU murder trial will not end the work of lawyer Mehmet Daimagüler. The son of Turkish immigrants fights racism in Germany, which he says is "socially acceptable."  (10.07.2018)  

German day care fees hit low-income families the hardest — study

How much parents in Germany pay for day care varies wildly depending on where they live, a study has found. Though low-income families are impacted the most, researchers are skeptical of plans to scrap fees altogether. (28.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Israeli restaurant owner in Berlin fights anti-Semitism  

Jews and Muslims rally to highlight fight against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia  

Related content

Deutschland Dresden Gedenken an die Opfer der Pogromnacht

Opinion: Jews face rampant anti-Semitism in Germany, Europe 30.03.2018

The murder of an elderly Holocaust survivor in Paris has shocked Europe. However, Michel Friedman writes in this guest commentary, the killing should surprise no one: Anti-Semitism is omnipresent.

AfD-Landesparteitag in Sachsen - Jens Maier

AfD tries to redefine German hate speech laws 27.04.2018

Germany's AfD believes the country's hate speech laws should expressly encompass hate speech against Germans. The far-right party has presented a new bill to parliament that was defeated by other parties.

Deutschland Koalitionsverhandlungen PK Angela Merkel

Germany's Merkel warns of increased anti-Semitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day 27.01.2018

The German chancellor called it "inconceivable" that Jewish institutions still need police protection. Angela Merkel said that Germany's new government needs an anti-Semitism commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 