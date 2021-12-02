Merkel bids farewell after 16 years in office

One of Germany's longest-serving chancellors, Angela Merkel, has said goodybe to politics after a fond send-off from her colleagues.
The last goodbye
The last two months have been full of goodbyes for Merkel. Here she waves as she departed the chancellery for the last time having formally handed the reins to Olaf Scholz, on the day he took the oath of office in the Bundestag.
Out of the hot seat
After Germany's federal election in September, Merkel was no longer a member of the Bundestag. Though she stayed on as caretaker chancellor until a new government was finalized, protocol decreed she had to watch Wednesday's proceedings from the viewing gallery.
Standing ovation
International leaders like former US President Barack Obama have said publicly how much they appreciated Merkel's leadership. Colleagues at home made it clear that they felt that way too, with members of the Bundestag clapping for the first woman to lead the German government.
No hard feelings
Merkel's successor Olaf Scholz gave his former boss a large bouquet to bid her farewell. They were not campaign rivals, as Merkel had already chosen to step down before the election. And although they are from different parties, they governed together in two coalitions, with Scholz most recently serving as her vice chancellor and finance minister.
Friendship and continuity
Before leaving office, Merkel made a point of bringing Scholz with her to meet foreign leaders and to major meetings such as the G20 summit. Merkel said it was important for the global community to know there would be continuity despite a change of government in Germany.
The rhombus retires
Merkel's famous stance, with her hands together in a diamond shape, is known as the "Merkel rhombus" or "power rhombus" in Germany. It was a sign of her steadiness and unchanging demeanor, but also indicative of a politician who would rather get to work than worry about photoshoots. Merkel, who has never courted the limelight outside of politics, may well be happy to have the latter behind her.
History repeats itself
On November 22, 2005, Merkel ended up holding two bouquets, one a gift to her and the other awkwardly passed back to her by her predecessor Gerhard Schröder. Schröder and Merkel have not had the kind of relationship she is likely to have with Scholz going forward. He has often criticized her publicly, and she has tried to distance herself from his close ties with Russian leaders and businessmen.
The last goodbye
The last two months have been full of goodbyes for Merkel. Here she waves as she departed the chancellery for the last time having formally handed the reins to Olaf Scholz, on the day he took the oath of office in the Bundestag.
Out of the hot seat
After Germany's federal election in September, Merkel was no longer a member of the Bundestag. Though she stayed on as caretaker chancellor until a new government was finalized, protocol decreed she had to watch Wednesday's proceedings from the viewing gallery.
Standing ovation
International leaders like former US President Barack Obama have said publicly how much they appreciated Merkel's leadership. Colleagues at home made it clear that they felt that way too, with members of the Bundestag clapping for the first woman to lead the German government.
No hard feelings
Merkel's successor Olaf Scholz gave his former boss a large bouquet to bid her farewell. They were not campaign rivals, as Merkel had already chosen to step down before the election. And although they are from different parties, they governed together in two coalitions, with Scholz most recently serving as her vice chancellor and finance minister.
Friendship and continuity
Before leaving office, Merkel made a point of bringing Scholz with her to meet foreign leaders and to major meetings such as the G20 summit. Merkel said it was important for the global community to know there would be continuity despite a change of government in Germany.
The rhombus retires
Merkel's famous stance, with her hands together in a diamond shape, is known as the "Merkel rhombus" or "power rhombus" in Germany. It was a sign of her steadiness and unchanging demeanor, but also indicative of a politician who would rather get to work than worry about photoshoots. Merkel, who has never courted the limelight outside of politics, may well be happy to have the latter behind her.
History repeats itself
On November 22, 2005, Merkel ended up holding two bouquets, one a gift to her and the other awkwardly passed back to her by her predecessor Gerhard Schröder. Schröder and Merkel have not had the kind of relationship she is likely to have with Scholz going forward. He has often criticized her publicly, and she has tried to distance herself from his close ties with Russian leaders and businessmen.