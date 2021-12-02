 Merkel bids farewell after 16 years in office | All media content | DW | 08.12.2021

News

Merkel bids farewell after 16 years in office

One of Germany's longest-serving chancellors, Angela Merkel, has said goodybe to politics after a fond send-off from her colleagues.

  • Angela Merkel waves from her car

    The last goodbye

    The last two months have been full of goodbyes for Merkel. Here she waves as she departed the chancellery for the last time having formally handed the reins to Olaf Scholz, on the day he took the oath of office in the Bundestag.

  • Angela Merkel stands in the viewing gallery of the Bundestag

    Out of the hot seat

    After Germany's federal election in September, Merkel was no longer a member of the Bundestag. Though she stayed on as caretaker chancellor until a new government was finalized, protocol decreed she had to watch Wednesday's proceedings from the viewing gallery.

  • Members of the Bundestag clap for Angela Merkel

    Standing ovation

    International leaders like former US President Barack Obama have said publicly how much they appreciated Merkel's leadership. Colleagues at home made it clear that they felt that way too, with members of the Bundestag clapping for the first woman to lead the German government.

  • Olaf Scholz hands Angela Merkel flowers

    No hard feelings

    Merkel's successor Olaf Scholz gave his former boss a large bouquet to bid her farewell. They were not campaign rivals, as Merkel had already chosen to step down before the election. And although they are from different parties, they governed together in two coalitions, with Scholz most recently serving as her vice chancellor and finance minister.

  • Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel bump fists

    Friendship and continuity

    Before leaving office, Merkel made a point of bringing Scholz with her to meet foreign leaders and to major meetings such as the G20 summit. Merkel said it was important for the global community to know there would be continuity despite a change of government in Germany.

  • Angela Merkel in the Bundestag

    The rhombus retires

    Merkel's famous stance, with her hands together in a diamond shape, is known as the "Merkel rhombus" or "power rhombus" in Germany. It was a sign of her steadiness and unchanging demeanor, but also indicative of a politician who would rather get to work than worry about photoshoots. Merkel, who has never courted the limelight outside of politics, may well be happy to have the latter behind her.

  • Angela Merkel and Gerhard Schröder in 2005

    History repeats itself

    On November 22, 2005, Merkel ended up holding two bouquets, one a gift to her and the other awkwardly passed back to her by her predecessor Gerhard Schröder. Schröder and Merkel have not had the kind of relationship she is likely to have with Scholz going forward. He has often criticized her publicly, and she has tried to distance herself from his close ties with Russian leaders and businessmen.


