Sports

Men against boys as Bayern Munich brush aside Borussia Dortmund

Quicker, sharper, stronger, harder: Bayern Munich taught Borussia Dortmund lessons all over the pitch in a 5-0 thrashing. The Bavarians didn't only go top of the Bundesliga, they also dealt Dortmund a psychological blow.

Borussia Dortmund players after their defeat to Bayern Munich (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Joensson)

"The boys in the stands have been singing for weeks that Borussia will be German champions," read the black and yellow display from the Borussia Dortmund fans up in the third tier, "and their courage is unwavering!"

And why not? After six years of Bavarian dominance in Germany's top flight, Dortmund travelled south with a two-point lead over Bayern Munich and just seven games to play. They'd already beaten Bayern at home in November and victory, or at least avoiding defeat, in the Allianz Arena would have put the Black and Yellows in the driving seat and made them favorites to win their first Bundesliga title since 2012.

And when Mahmoud Dahoud hit the post seven minutes in after Jacob Brun Larsen and Marco Reus had combined to tear through Bayern's right flank, those fans seemed justified in sensing that this Borussia Dortmund was different. Whatever happened in Munich today, at least there wouldn't be a repeat of the 6-0, 4-1 and 5-1 thrashings suffered on their last three visits.

And indeed, it wasn't 6-0, 4-1 or 5-1. This time, it was 5-0. Dahoud's effort was as good as it got because after that, in every area of the pitch and in every individual battle, Bayern Munich were so vastly superior that it was simultaneously impressive and depressing. 

From Joshua Kimmich crunching into Jadon Sancho the moment the English teenager received the ball, to Kingsley Coman accelerating past Lukasz Piszczek as if he wasn't there, to Robert Lewandowski pouncing on Dan-Axel Zagadou's error to score the second, Bayern were quicker, sharper, stronger, harder.

Magnificent Martinez

In midfield, Javi Martinez was imperious, single-handedly dominating Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney with his timing, interceptions, tackling and passing. Five minutes before half-time, he showed he could shoot as well, smashing in Bayern's third from the edge of the box. If it wasn't already over, it was now, and it was fitting that Martinez delivered the blow.

From start to finish, Bayern were mentally alert in their pressing, precise in their passing and clinical in their finishing. For the first time this season, they demonstrated those traits against high caliber opposition – on paper anyway – having been shown their limitations by the likes of Ajax and Liverpool in the Champions League and also by Dortmund when the two teams met earlier in the season.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund Javi Martinez (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Magnificent Martinez - the Bayern midfielder was outstanding

But the Borussia Dortmund which had won so spectacularly at the Westfalenstadion was nowhere to be seen. Nor was the Borussia Dortmund which had opened up a nine point lead by Christmas. Or the Borussia Dortmund which had battled until the end to secure vital late wins against Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg recently, confident in their ability to find a way no matter what.

Visitors look callow

Instead, this Borussia Dortmund looked physically smaller than Bayern, their collective lack of experience in these title races rendered bare against battle-hardened opponents who, despite their problems this season, have been there and done it. The black and yellow banner held by the boys up in the away end could easily have referred to the black and yellow boys on the pitch, battling in vain against men in red.

Bundesliga Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Head and shoulders above: Serge Gnabry nods home Bayern's fourth goal

"We were catastrophic, our defending was catastrophic, we didn't exert a single ounce of pressure," said captain Marco Reus. "We can't accept that. We have different expectations. We can't complain when we play like that and get beat."

An objective glance at the Bundesliga table shows that Dortmund are only one point behind Bayern with six games to play – a position Lucien Favre would doubtless have taken at the start of the season. But the Swiss coach will surely look at his own role in this calamity and wonder why he left his best player, Reus, isolated up front and why he left his best playmaker, Mario Götze, on the bench.

But as part of such a collective failure, would it have really made a difference? "If we play like that against Mainz, it will be just as difficult," said Favre, looking ahead to the coming weeks, where both teams' remaining fixtures suggest that there will be twists and turns yet. "But before wanting to win, win, win, we have to start playing." 

And to start playing, those Borussia Dortmund players will have to rediscover their courage and belief. The top tier of the Allianz Arena would be a good place to start looking. 

  • Bundesliga Bayern München gegen Borussia Dortmund (Reuters/K. Paffenbach)

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund

    Bayern Munich leapfrogged Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table after a thumping win. Mahmoud Dahoud hit the post early on for BVB but the hosts quickly took full control and led 4-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry. Lewandowski added a fifth in the second half - his 201st Bundesliga goal - to complete the rout.

  • Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen v RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig

    We expected an offensive spectacle and that's exactly what we got. Kai Havertz twice put Leverkusen ahead, first from the spot and then with a sumptuous half-volley, but twice the Red Bull-backed club came back through a Marcel Sabitzer free-kick and a low Timo Werner drive (see above). Emil Forsberg put RB ahead from the spot before Cunha made the points secure with a delicious turn and chip.

  • Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (Reuters/L. Kuegeler )

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    Schalke 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    There was late drama in Gelsenkirchen as VAR awarded Frankfurt a 98th-minute penalty after a Daniel Caligiuri handball. Earlier, the Eagles took the lead through Ante Rebic's ninth goal of the season before Suat Serdar, who was later sent off, drew Schalke level. VAR surprisingly didn't award Frankfurt a penalty after Steven Zuber fouled Rebic, but awarded one later, which Luka Jovic converted.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC - Fortuna Düsseldorf (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gora)

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Fortuna Düsseldorf's incredible second half of the season continued with victory in the capital, enabling them to leapfrog Hertha. After Dodi Lukebakio missed two good first-half chances, Benito Raman showed him how it's done with a well-taken brace, first on the counter-attack before the break and then on the rebound afterwards. In between, Liverpool loanee Marko Grujić had equalized for Hertha.

  • Fussball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg vs. Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover

    Wolfsburg came from behind to secure victory in the Lower Saxony derby. Henrik Weydandt put Hannover ahead after half an hour but the visitors' lead lasted just 100 seconds before Renato Steffen (pictured) equalized. Genki Haraguchi missed two big chances to restore Hannover's lead and they paid the price as Steffen scored his second of the afternoon and Jerome Roussillon wrapped up the points.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 1. FC Nürnberg - VfB Stuttgart (Imago Images/Zink)

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Nuremberg

    Stuttgart rescued a point in a low-quality encounter with relegation rivals Nuremberg. The visitors took the lead through the impressive Matheus Pereira (pictured) after Marc-Oliver Kempf had hit the bar for the hosts. But the Swabians equalized through Muhammed Kabak, VAR allowing the goal despite Anastasios Donis appearing to active and in an offside position.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Mainz - Freiburg Torjubel 1:0 (Imago Images/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28

    Mainz 5-0 Freiburg

    Mainz were in ruthless mood as they crushed Freiburg to pick up their first win since February. Jean-Paul Boetius, pictured above, seized on Alexander Schwolow's poor clearance to grab the opener. Boetius then turned provider for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored two in quick succession. Karim Onisiwo added a fourth after the break before Mateta completed his hat-trick and the rout.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


