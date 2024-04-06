Meet the German teen who lives on trains

Cars and TransportationGermanyMeet the German teen who lives on trainsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationGermanyKirstin Schumann06/04/2024June 4, 2024After graduating from high school, Lasse Stolley made trains his home. The IT professional works, sleeps and even dries his laundry on board. He travels from the Alps to the Baltic, but Berlin is his top destination. https://p.dw.com/p/4gdb3Advertisement