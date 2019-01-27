 Mariah Carey and Saudi Arabia′s dismal human rights record | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 30.01.2019

Middle East

Mariah Carey and Saudi Arabia's dismal human rights record

US singer Mariah Carey is set to play a show in Saudi Arabia this week. Women's rights activists are up in arms, as they fear the country's rulers could instrumentalize the gig for their own aims.

Mariah Carey (picture-alliance/dpa/Z. Junxiang)

As US pop star Mariah Carey prepares for a concert in Saudi Arabia, women's rights activists are asking whether she is aware of the severe repression they face in the Gulf monarchy.

Saudi-American journalist and activist Mona Eltahawy believes Carey may want to reconsider performing.

Carey's concert is planned for Thursday at the King Abdullah Economic City, which is located about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the port city of Jeddah. On social media, many critics agreed that if Carey goes ahead and performs in the country, it would effectively amount to a betrayal of Saudi women, who suffer tremendously under the country's repressive gender laws. Moreover, they say the concert would undermine the work of women's rights activists in Saudi Arabia.

Belgium-based Saudi activist Alia al-Hathloul took to Twitter to remind Carey that her sister, Loujain, has been locked up in a Saudi jail since May 2018 for demanding women be permitted to drive. While women are now allowed behind the wheel, activists such as Loujain, who fought for this right, still remain imprisoned.

Pop music to attract investment

Carey wouldn't be the first famous Western singer to hold a concert in Saudi Arabia. Other pop stars such as Enrique Iglesias and David Guetta have already performed there.

Read more: Saudi human rights activist Ali Adubisi agitates from Berlin

Nevertheless, Bloomberg journalist Donna Abu-Nasr says "Carey would be the most high-profile female westerner to perform in the country since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman loosened the reins on the entertainment industry." She hinted that the singer's show could make the country's entertainment sector even more attractive to regional and international investors. 

Cultural liberalization instead of political reforms

The performance of a female superstar in Saudi Arabia is problematic, argues Saudi activist Amani al-Issa. "The everyday reality of Saudi women does not match this cultural liberalization. Women still need the permission of a male guardian to attend concerts like this," the Australia-based activist told DW. Al-Issa is critical of the fact that women have little say in this reform process: "What we are seeing right now it just the liberalization of the entertainment industry, not of society itself. The economy is also being liberalized but only a small part of society really profits."

Arafat Al Majid, a Saudi journalist and member of Qatif city council, sees things in a more positive light. He says one needs to appreciate that women are now permitted to visit entertainment venues. "Significant changes have occurred, which also have a positive impact on the lives of women," Al Majid told DW, stressing more patience is needed with the Saudi regime. "I am confident that more changes will come and that they will also concern the male guardianship system." However, he admits there will be limits to such reforms: "The system will not be entirely abolished because it builds on Islamic tradition. But the law can be amended."

  • Saudi Arabien - Schülerinnen - Symbolbild (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women

    Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

  • Leben als Frau in Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/J.Pix)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2001: ID cards for women

    At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

  • Saudi Arabien Frauen Hochzeit (Getty Images/A.Hilabi)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2005: End of forced marriages - on paper

    Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

  • Norah Abdullah Al-Faiz (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2009: The first female government minister

    In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

  • Saudi Arabien weibliche Sportler bei Olympia (picture alliance/dpa/J.-G.Mabanglo)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2012: First female Olympic athletes

    Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

  • Saudi Arabien Frau auf Motorrad (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes

    Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

  • Saudi Arabien Parlament Riyadh Shura Shoura Frauen weibliche Abgeordnete (REUTERS/Saudi TV/Handout)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: First women in the Shura

    In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

  • Saudi Arabien Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Batrawy)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2015: Women can vote and get elected

    In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

  • Sarah Al Suhaimi (pictur- alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange

    In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

  • Saudi women sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine )

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums

    On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

  • Saudi Arabia woman driving (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Driving ban eliminated

    On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

  • Saudi Arabian women use their phones and smoke tobacco (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced

    The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


A concert with political consequences

Al Majid is convinced that the ongoing relative cultural liberalization will pave the way toward greater individual liberties. But Amani al-Issa doubts this. She believes this process should occur in reverse order: "If the state does not pass laws that protect individual liberties there will be no societal change," al-Issa says. "What we need is political liberalization, individual rights and law-making that foster an open society."

So far,  Carey has not commented on her planned gig on Thursday, even though women's rights activists from the region have urged her to take a stand. After all, women who dare speak out in public face harsh repercussions in Saudi Arabia.

Read more: When it comes to Saudi Arabia, Germany "turns a blind eye"

Critics fear the Saudi regime will instrumentalize Carey's concert to cast the country in a positive light, and use her pop star fame to distract from its political problems and dismal human rights record. Furthermore, they fear Carey's concert may even help the kingdom regain some respectability after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, some detractors have noted that Carey could also use her concert to take a public stand on human and women's rights in Saudi Arabia: She has quite the voice, so she might as well use it.

