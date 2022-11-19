Manuel Neuer insists he will wear One Love armband in Qatar

Not long after FIFA revealed new armbands for captains of countries at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer insisted he would keep his One Love armband on.

Manuel Neuer proudly answered with a single "yes" when asked whether he would wear the One Love armband in Germany's opening World Cup game against Japan.

The Germany captain joins nine other European captains despite FIFA's introducing new armbands at the last minute, all promoting different social campaigns at different stages of the tournament in cooperation with the United Nations.

"We have the support of the German FA (DFB) and our DFB president," Neuer said. "As a result, we're not afraid of consequences. The power of this armband is also being carried by other nations in West Europe. I think it's good we're not the only ones, but that we can make a statement together."

Team director Oliver Bierhoff, who voiced doubts about Qatar's hosting the tournament earlier in the year, went one further.

"Of course the short notice is surprising," Bierhoff said. "It feels like FIFA doesn't have a clear stance. We will speak to the other countries so that it's not just one voice responding. We assume we can continue to wear our armband."

The One Love campaign, an idea by the Netherlands, is designed to promote inclusion and equality at the World Cup in Qatar and beyond. The other nations that will wear the armband in Qatar are England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Switzerland and Wales.

Qatar and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have both reiterated that everyone will be welcome in the country despite the fact same-sex relationships are a criminal offense in Qatar. There is also no recognition of civil partnerships in the Gulf state.

The German Football Association supports Neuer's choice to wear the armband in Qatar Image: Markus Ulmer/Teamfoto/IMAGO

Wide-ranging support

Just a day earlier, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf made it clear that he was irritated by Infantino's FIFA, adding the DFB's decision not to support Infantino's reelection was made "to send a message."

So, too, it appears, is the DFB's decision to defy FIFA and wear the One Love armband.

"Our armband is connected to what is happening Iran," Neuendorf said, referring to the current protests in the country.

"There it's about human rights in general, about the fight against racism, antisemitism, for women's rights. ... I would be quite prepared to accept a fine. It's not a political statement, it's a statement for human rights."

Many members of the Germany team have been vocal when it comes to their views on inclusion. Earlier this month, Leon Goretzka criticized homophobic comments by Qatar's World Cup ambassador, saying they were "oppressive" and "from a different millennium."

Germany's captain will make a statement against discrimination by wearing the One Love armband in Qatar Image: Revierfoto/IMAGO

Though the One Love armbands are not banned by FIFA, the introduction of new armbands is considered a surprise and a counterresponse by football's governing body.

Germany are not alone in their stance. England's chief executive, Mark Bullingham, told Sky Sports recently that they are also prepared to be fined for wearing the armband, insisting that they felt it was important so show their values. France captain Hugo Lloris, however, said days before the start of the tournament that he is unlikely to wear the armband.

"When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar," Lloris said.