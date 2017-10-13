 Man fined for taking Gerhard Richter sketches from artist′s garbage | News | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Man fined for taking Gerhard Richter sketches from artist's garbage

A German court has fined a Cologne man for taking four sketches from the artist's recycling bin and trying to sell them at auction. Richter's works are among the most expensive in the world.

Defendant hides his face while on trial for stealing four Gerhard Richter sketches (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

An administrative court in the western German city of Cologne fined an unemployed 49-year-old man €3,150 ($3,529) on Wednesday for stealing four sketches out of the recycling bin in front of artist Gerhard Richter's villa and attempting to sell them at a Munich auction house.

Richter, who regularly tops the list of the world's most expensive living artists, had discarded the four unsigned "overpainted photographs" in 2016, when the defendant took them. 

Although the defendant did not address the court other than to say that he did not see himself as "a thief or a criminal," a Cologne police officer said that he had been considerably chattier when he was questioned.

  • 192 Colors by Gerhard Richter (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    '192 Colors' (1966)

    Gerhard Richter was born in 1932 in Dresden. His mother, a librarian, was also a passionate piano player. Just like her, the painter developed a strong sense of harmony. He started his artistic career with explorations of non-figurative color compositions, such as this work, on show at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Still (1986) (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Quiet' (1986)

    Major exhibitions have featured the works of Gerhard Richter, but none of them have focused on his abstract paintings, as the Museum Barberini's current show does. Abstraction takes different forms in Richter's oeuvre, from modifications on realist photos to pure textural paintings, such as this work from 1986.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Rot-Blau-Geld (1972) (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Red-Blue-Yellow' (1972)

    Along with abstract forms, colors also play a central role in his work from the 1970s, following the tradition of his arts academy professor, Karl Otto Götz. Richter, however, also had black-and-white phases.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Curtain (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Curtain' (1964)

    At the beginning of his career, Richter used traditional paintbrushes for his small-format oil paintings. He later developed other techniques, spreading and scraping paint over huge canvases.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, 256 Colors (Gerhard Richter/R. Hansen)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    '256 Colors' (1974)

    This work is another exploration of the contrasting effects of colors. The oil painting from 1974 is an impressive 2.22 by 4.14 meters (7.3 by 13.6 feet). It is part of the permanent collection of the Bonn Museum of Modern Art.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Two Fiats (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Two Fiats' (1964)

    In his early works, Richter used photos from magazines and newspapers as models. This work, produced while he was still an art student in Düsseldorf, shows an almost abstract snapshot of two cars on a country road.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Five Doors (Gerhard Richter/Rheinisches Bildarchiv Köln)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    'Five Doors' (1967)

    This oil painting is also based on a photograph. Richter often picked his motifs from advertising supplements or magazines. Here, a series of open doors in slightly different positions turns into an abstract pattern. The artist calls this method "panel painting."

  • Self-portrait: Gerhard Richter, 1970 (G. Richter 2017)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    Self-portrait: 'Gerhard Richter' (1970)

    As an artist and critical observer of his time, Gerhard Richter often explored political issues related to capitalism and popular culture, provocatively building in references to over-consumption and Germany's Nazi past in his works. He also included himself in some of his photographic works, such as this self-portrait from 1970.

  • Gerhard Richter painting, Abstract Image (1984) (Gerhard Richter)

    Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

    Abstract Image (1984)

    The Gerhard Richter paintings on show at the Museum Barberini, such as this one above from 1984, were borrowed from museums, large galleries and private collections. The exhibition "Gerhard Richter: Abstraction" is on show from June 6 though October 21 in Potsdam.

    Author: Stefan Dege (eg)


Claimed he was simply doing a good deed

The officer said the man had claimed that the bin had been knocked over in a storm and that he had discovered the works when he decided to do a good deed and clean up paper lying on the street. He claimed he tried to return the works but that he never got a response from the artist.

The man subsequently approached a Munich auction house in an attempt to sell two of the four works. But the auction house refused to take them without a certificate of authenticity from the Gerhard Richter Archive in Dresden.

The archive's director, Dietmar Elger, told the court that when he saw the works it was clear they were originals, but added that Richter would never allow the works to leave his studio unsigned. The defendant told Elger that Richter had given the works to a friend of his.

Elger said that the works would have no value on the art market in that state, yet added he "probably wouldn't have thrown them away." The court said that the works had an estimated value of around €60,000 ($67,000), similar works are available on the market for around €80,000.

Watch video 02:10

Gerhard Richter exhibition at the Museum Barberini

'Annoying'

Richter, who is 87, did not appear in court as he was recovering from a stay in hospital. Representatives from his studio said the artist found the entire incident "annoying," and was not interested in seeing the man punished, but added he would like to see the works destroyed, "as originally intended."

In announcing her verdict, Judge Katharina Potthoff said, "even if the works were lying next to the recycling bin, they were still the artist's property."   

  • The work Ein Grüner zerrissen von Georg Baselitz (Georg Baselitz 2019)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Georg Baselitz: 'A Green Disruption'

    In 1966 Baselitz began to create his so-called fracture paintings, whose motifs seem to have been rearranged from various parts of a tattered photograph. The artist wanted to give the viewer the feeling of injustice and vulnerability, as in this painting from 1967.

  • Sigmar Polke Zirkus (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2019)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Sigmar Polke: 'Circus'

    This work by Sigmar Polke from 1966 is one of the rare early matrix images by the artist. The stylistic device, similar to methods used in print pixels, also influenced works of American artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. It became characteristic of Polke's later works.

  • Anselm Kiefers piece Glaube, Hoffnung, Liebe (Belief, Hope, Love) (Anselm Kiefer)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Anselm Kiefer: 'Belief, Hope, Love'

    This work comes from the series of so-called loft paintings, which have biblical and mythological motifs. Painted in 1973, "Faith, Hope, Love" features brown tones that are typical of this group of works. The title is inscribed in the middle of the picture, a characteristic of many of Kiefer's pieces.

  • Gerhard Richters Kunstwerk Kuh II (Gerhardt Richter 2018)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Gerhard Richter: 'Cow II'

    Richter left East Germany in 1961, shortly before the Berlin wall was built. The painting "Cow II" from 1965 was painted when he was living in West Germany. It is part of a series of images that have been central parts of Richter's oeuvre since 1962.

  • Der Wald auf dem Kopf by Georg Baselitz (Georg Baselitz 2019)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Georg Baselitz: 'The Forest on its Head'

    As a reaction to the conflicting artistic dogmas in East and West over formal illustration and abstraction, Baselitz decided to turn his images upside down. It was an ingenious trick and helped him develop a unique theme, which he continued to explore in his later work. "The Forest on its Head" was painted in 1969.

  • Sigmar Polke's pieceGirlfriends (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2019)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Sigmar Polke: 'Girlfriends'

    In 1965-66, Polke chose a small newspaper photograph clipping for "Girlfriends" — a raster image, or image made of matrix dots. Polke created his own style through shifting half-tone dots. In doing so, he transforms advertising into an artistic message and thus changes the perception of the two bathing ladies.

  • Anselm Kiefer's Heroisches Sinnbild VII. (Anselm Kiefer)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Anselm Kiefer: 'Heroic Symbols VII'

    At age 20 Anselm Kiefer photographed himself making the Hitler salute for the first time in order to paint the scene later. As a young art student, he noticed how a fascination with totalitarianism and with the figures of Mao and Lenin surrounded him at university, and he responded to it in his art. Kiefer explained that he wanted to experience the forbidden gesture physically.

  • Gerhard Richter's work Schwimmerinnen (Swimmers) (Gerhardt Richter 2018)

    The best early works of Germany's art rebels

    Gerhard Richter: 'Swimmers'

    In addition to politically charged images, such as those relating to the rearmament of Germany, Gerhard Richter often focused on everyday scenes in his early work in the 60s. This motif came from a black and white photography. Richter projected a slide of the image into canvas, painted it and glazed it in pink.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (sh)



js/jm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Bright, bold and blurred: Exploring Gerhard Richter's abstract works

The exhibition Gerhard Richter: Abstraction, held at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, focuses on works by the renowned German painter which reveal his abstract strategies and techniques. (28.06.2018)  

Gerhard Richter: Top ranking artist

His works keep reaching new records at auctions. According to the art index published by "Manager Magazin," Gerhard Richter is currently the most sought-after living artist on the market. (29.04.2015)  

Artist Gerhard Richter feels 'abused' by Germany's Oscar entry

Up for two Oscars, the film Never Look Away is officially about an artist of another name, but the German painter feels it's still too close to his life story and that it "grossly distorts" it, he told The New Yorker. (22.01.2019)  

The unwilling superstar: German painter Gerhard Richter on show in Australia

It's the influential artist's inaugural exhibition in Australia: A major retrospective of the work of the world's most expensive living painter, Gerhard Richter, opens in Brisbane. (13.10.2017)  

Gerhard Richter's divisive Holocaust art comes to Bundestag

The much-debated "Birkenau" series by renowned painter Gerhard Richter is now on display at the Reichstag building in Berlin. The dark, abstract work is on loan and can be seen in the parliament's entrance hall. (04.09.2017)  

German artist Richter sets new record at auction

Legendary German artist Gerhard Richter has set a new record at auction for a living European artist. His work "Abstraktes Bild" has gone under the hammer for 41 million euros ($46.5 million) in London. (11.02.2015)  

The best early works of Germany's art rebels

Starting from their earliest works, it was clear that painters Georg Baselitz, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer were blazing new trails. A new exhibition in Stuttgart highlights some standout early pieces. (16.04.2019)  

Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

The exhibition at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam features some works by the famous German artist that have never been publically displayed. The show focuses on one of the celebrated artist's key themes: abstraction. (28.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gerhard Richter exhibition at the Museum Barberini  

Related content

Kulturgutschutzgesetz Gerhard Richter

The unwilling superstar: German painter Gerhard Richter on show in Australia 13.10.2017

It's the influential artist's inaugural exhibition in Australia: A major retrospective of the work of the world's most expensive living painter, Gerhard Richter, opens in Brisbane.

Kunstmesse Art Cologne

Growing hopes for women on the art market? 20.04.2018

While feminism is on the rise, fueled by the #MeToo movement, things are slow to change for female artists on the art market. As the Art Cologne art fair is underway, DW takes a look at why that is the case.

Art Cologne 2015 Eröffnung Hug Daniel

Germany's Art Cologne poised to expand to Berlin 25.04.2017

Does expanding art fairs abroad constitute a form of colonialism? The director of Germany's largest art fair, Art Cologne, accused Art Basel of putting profit over art, while planning his own expansion to Berlin.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  