 Malta police arrest suspect in journalist murder case

News

Malta police arrest suspect in journalist murder case

Malta police arrested one of the country's most prominent businessman in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, local media reported.

A memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Babbar)

Prominent Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was detained after police intercepted his yacht off the Mediterranean island, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters news agency and local media on Wednesday. Fenech is a director and co-owner of a business group that won a large energy contract in 2013 from the Maltese state to build a gas power station. 

His arrest came a day after the government said it would offer a pardon to a suspected middleman in the 2017 murder of Caruana Galizia if he named the mastermind behind the killing.

Yorgen Fenech (Reuters/Malta Government/J. Wonnacott)

Fenech was arrested on his yacht while sailing away from Malta

Caruana Galizia had been described as a "one-woman Wikileaks" for her dogged dedication to revealing corruption in EU and Maltese politics and business. Some of her reports had even targeted Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his associates and relatives.

Sharp criticism

In her last blog post, published shortly before she was murdered, she wrote: "There are crooks everywhere you look now. The situation is desperate."

On October 16, 2017, Caruana Galizia, who was 53, died when her car exploded near her home. Her family has sharply criticized the Maltese authorities for not doing more to protect her, as shortly before her death, she had reported specific threats to the local police.

With help from Interpol, Maltese police arrested several people last week as part of a high-profile money-laundering scheme, some of whom are believed to be tied to the murder.

Watch video 04:32

Malta: Death of a journalist

sri/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)

