Madonna to perform at Eurovision in Tel Aviv for million-dollar fee

American pop star Madonna will perform at the Eurovision final in Tel Aviv next month, her public relations firm has confirmed.

The 60-year-old is expected to sing two songs during the competition, which will also feature musical acts from more than 40 countries.

Israel was chosen to host the event after local singer Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest in Portugal with the song "Toy."

Canadian-Israeli businessman Sylvan Adams, who reportedly extended the invitation to Madonna, will also cover her estimated $1.5-million (€1.3 million) fee for the show.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The urchin Madonna Luise Ciccone has presented many versions of herself over her almost 40-year career. The hit "Like a Virgin" catapulted her to superstardom in 1984 (above). At the MTV Music Awards, she stepped out of a wedding cake to that song, dressed in a bridal gown, dancing lasciviously and then rolling on the floor in a suggestive pose.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The Gaultier muse Madonna doesn't care for convention, especially not when it comes to fashion. With her sexy and provocative reputation, it's no wonder that she was drawn to another "enfant terrible:" French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. He designed some of her stage outfits, including the legendary cone-shaped bustier.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The actress Madonna's acting career hasn't always been spectacular. She won several "Golden Raspberry" awards for particularly bad acting. In 1990, she starred alongside Warren Beatty in the film Dick Tracy and earned acclaim playing the role of Breathless Mahoney. Inspired by the movie, she produced the album Breathless with the mega hit single "Vogue."

Happy birthday, Madonna! Sex bomb In no time at all, Madonna had become a superstar, and she continued to work on her career energetically, also with a tendency towards erotic self-portrayal and exhibitionism. The 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare chronicled her tours and private life. A few years later, Sex, a collection of erotic photos of Madonna, sold millions of copies.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The esoteric Madonna reinvented herself over and over again. In 1998, "Frozen" from the Grammy-winning album Ray of Light was released. Madonna dropped the Gaultier outfits, lascivious dancing and erotic allusions. Having just given birth to her first child, she presented herself as more pensive than ever before.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The public kisser Madonna never completely lost her erotic bent. At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, she kissed her colleague Christina Aguilera and fellow pop star Britney Spears (above) onstage. In 2015, a short video clip showed her publicly kissing Canadian rapper Drake. He didn't seem too excited.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The wife Madonna called her first husband, actor Sean Penn, the "coolest man in the universe" and dedicated her album "True Blue" to him. The marriage lasted four years. In 1996, she had her daughter Lourdes with her personal trainer and boyfriend Carlos Leon. In 2000, she married British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (above); the couple had a son, Rocco. The marriage lasted eight years.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The mom Madonna didn't stop at two biological children: In 2006, she visited the African state of Malawi, met 13-month-old David at an orphanage, and adopted the boy. Critics say she bought the right to adopt him. Back in Malawi in 2009, she adopted Mercy, and the twins Estere and Stella followed in 2017, completing the family.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The charity lady Madonna founded the Raising Malawi organization in 2006 to support people in one of the world's poorest countries. Having invested millions in education and health projects, she's recently been enthusiastic about the work of a pediatric surgery unit she supports.

Happy birthday, Madonna! The pop star Madonna's career has always been accompanied by gossip, scandals, ups and downs. Written off by critics more than once, she always returned to the stage with a new hit. The 2015 Rebel Heart Tour (above) was her last tour to date. Fans can expect a new album by the end of this year. It'll be the pop icon's 14th studio album. Author: Silke Wünsch (db)



Controversial venue

It's tradition for the winning country to host the following year's Eurovision, but the Israeli venue has proven controversial, with pro-Palestinian activists calling for performers to boycott the event.

In January, around 50 British celebrities, including Peter Gabriel, Roger Walters and Julie Christie, signed a letter urging the BBC to cancel coverage of the 2019 contest.

"Eurovision may be light entertainment, but it is not exempt from human rights considerations — and we cannot ignore Israel's systematic violation of Palestinian human rights," the letter said.

It followed a boycott appeal earlier this year from more than 60 LGBTQ organizations from nearly 20 countries, who accused Israel of using Eurovision "to distract attention from its war crimes against Palestinians."

In recent years, artists like Nick Cave and Radiohead have been criticized for performing in Israel, while others such as New Zealand songstress Lorde have canceled concerts there following intense public pressure.

Madonna, who is a follower of a mystical form of Judaism called Kabbalah, took her world tours to Israel in 2009 and 2012. When she takes to the stage for Eurovision, she'll be flanked by dozens of dancers as she performs one of her classic hits and one new song from her upcoming album.

Eurovision's semi-finals take place on May 14 and 16, with the finals on May 18.

nm/jm (Reuters, dpa)

