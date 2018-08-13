 Madonna at 60: From college dropout to the Queen of Pop | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Madonna at 60: From college dropout to the Queen of Pop

Everyone knows who the Queen of Pop is: Madonna - style icon, headline-grabber, entrepreneur and mother. For her 60th birthday, we look back on the career of the most successful woman in music history.

  • Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The urchin

    Madonna Luise Ciccone has presented many versions of herself over her almost 40-year career. The hit "Like a Virgin" catapulted her to superstardom in 1984 (above). At the MTV Music Awards, she stepped out of a wedding cake to that song, dressed in a bridal gown, dancing lasciviously and then rolling on the floor in a suggestive pose.

  • Madonna with Gaultier bra

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The Gaultier muse

    Madonna doesn't care for convention, especially not when it comes to fashion. With her sexy and provocative reputation, it's no wonder that she was drawn to another "enfant terrible:" French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. He designed some of her stage outfits, including the legendary cone-shaped bustier.

  • Filmstill from Dick Tracy with Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The actress

    Madonna's acting career hasn't always been spectacular. She won several "Golden Raspberry" awards for particularly bad acting. In 1990, she starred alongside Warren Beatty in the film Dick Tracy and earned acclaim playing the role of Breathless Mahoney. Inspired by the movie, she produced the album Breathless with the mega hit single "Vogue."

  • Film still from a documentary about Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    Sex bomb

    In no time at all, Madonna had become a superstar, and she continued to work on her career energetically, also with a tendency towards erotic self-portrayal and exhibitionism. The 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare chronicled her tours and private life. A few years later, Sex, a collection of erotic photos of Madonna, sold millions of copies.

  • Madonna dancing

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The esoteric

    Madonna reinvented herself over and over again. In 1998, "Frozen" from the Grammy-winning album Ray of Light was released. Madonna dropped the Gaultier outfits, lascivious dancing and erotic allusions. Having just given birth to her first child, she presented herself as more pensive than ever before.

  • USA MTV Video Music Awards Britney Spears and Madonna kiss

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The public kisser

    Madonna never completely lost her erotic bent. At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, she kissed her colleague Christina Aguilera and fellow pop star Britney Spears (above) onstage. In 2015, a short video clip showed her publicly kissing Canadian rapper Drake. He didn't seem too excited.

  • Guy Ritchie uad Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The wife

    Madonna called her first husband, actor Sean Penn, the "coolest man in the universe" and dedicated her album "True Blue" to him. The marriage lasted four years. In 1996, she had her daughter Lourdes with her personal trainer and boyfriend Carlos Leon. In 2000, she married British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (above); the couple had a son, Rocco. The marriage lasted eight years.

  • Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The mom

    Madonna didn't stop at two biological children: In 2006, she visited the African state of Malawi, met 13-month-old David at an orphanage, and adopted the boy. Critics say she bought the right to adopt him. Back in Malawi in 2009, she adopted Mercy, and the twins Estere and Stella followed in 2017, completing the family.

  • Madonna touches young Malawi boy's head

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The charity lady

    Madonna founded the Raising Malawi organization in 2006 to support people in one of the world's poorest countries. Having invested millions in education and health projects, she's recently been enthusiastic about the work of a pediatric surgery unit she supports.

  • Madonna onstage

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The pop star

    Madonna's career has always been accompanied by gossip, scandals, ups and downs. Written off by critics more than once, she always returned to the stage with a new hit. The 2015 Rebel Heart Tour (above) was her last tour to date. Fans can expect a new album by the end of this year. It'll be the pop icon's 14th studio album.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


  • Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The urchin

    Madonna Luise Ciccone has presented many versions of herself over her almost 40-year career. The hit "Like a Virgin" catapulted her to superstardom in 1984 (above). At the MTV Music Awards, she stepped out of a wedding cake to that song, dressed in a bridal gown, dancing lasciviously and then rolling on the floor in a suggestive pose.

  • Madonna with Gaultier bra

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The Gaultier muse

    Madonna doesn't care for convention, especially not when it comes to fashion. With her sexy and provocative reputation, it's no wonder that she was drawn to another "enfant terrible:" French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. He designed some of her stage outfits, including the legendary cone-shaped bustier.

  • Filmstill from Dick Tracy with Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The actress

    Madonna's acting career hasn't always been spectacular. She won several "Golden Raspberry" awards for particularly bad acting. In 1990, she starred alongside Warren Beatty in the film Dick Tracy and earned acclaim playing the role of Breathless Mahoney. Inspired by the movie, she produced the album Breathless with the mega hit single "Vogue."

  • Film still from a documentary about Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    Sex bomb

    In no time at all, Madonna had become a superstar, and she continued to work on her career energetically, also with a tendency towards erotic self-portrayal and exhibitionism. The 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare chronicled her tours and private life. A few years later, Sex, a collection of erotic photos of Madonna, sold millions of copies.

  • Madonna dancing

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The esoteric

    Madonna reinvented herself over and over again. In 1998, "Frozen" from the Grammy-winning album Ray of Light was released. Madonna dropped the Gaultier outfits, lascivious dancing and erotic allusions. Having just given birth to her first child, she presented herself as more pensive than ever before.

  • USA MTV Video Music Awards Britney Spears and Madonna kiss

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The public kisser

    Madonna never completely lost her erotic bent. At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, she kissed her colleague Christina Aguilera and fellow pop star Britney Spears (above) onstage. In 2015, a short video clip showed her publicly kissing Canadian rapper Drake. He didn't seem too excited.

  • Guy Ritchie uad Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The wife

    Madonna called her first husband, actor Sean Penn, the "coolest man in the universe" and dedicated her album "True Blue" to him. The marriage lasted four years. In 1996, she had her daughter Lourdes with her personal trainer and boyfriend Carlos Leon. In 2000, she married British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (above); the couple had a son, Rocco. The marriage lasted eight years.

  • Madonna

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The mom

    Madonna didn't stop at two biological children: In 2006, she visited the African state of Malawi, met 13-month-old David at an orphanage, and adopted the boy. Critics say she bought the right to adopt him. Back in Malawi in 2009, she adopted Mercy, and the twins Estere and Stella followed in 2017, completing the family.

  • Madonna touches young Malawi boy's head

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The charity lady

    Madonna founded the Raising Malawi organization in 2006 to support people in one of the world's poorest countries. Having invested millions in education and health projects, she's recently been enthusiastic about the work of a pediatric surgery unit she supports.

  • Madonna onstage

    Happy birthday, Madonna!

    The pop star

    Madonna's career has always been accompanied by gossip, scandals, ups and downs. Written off by critics more than once, she always returned to the stage with a new hit. The 2015 Rebel Heart Tour (above) was her last tour to date. Fans can expect a new album by the end of this year. It'll be the pop icon's 14th studio album.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


Madonna approached her 60th birthday in typically mocking style. She appeared in a photo on Twitter earlier this week, dressed to the nines, with half-eaten piece of cake in her mouth.

"Three more days... Let's all have cake!" she wrote, apparently having temporarily lost her manners.

It seems the Queen of Pop — Madonna Louise Ciccone — born August 16, 1958 in Bay City, Michigan, has no plans to ignore what for many is a day they dread.

With some 335 million records sold and a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion (€880 million), Madonna is the music business' most successful woman. Even more importantly, she's become the first woman to dominate the male world of pop.

Read more: Madonna blocks auction of her intimate items

Breaking taboos

Turning heads, ignoring boundaries and breaking new ground is what Madonna's career has been all about. Breaking several taboos in her music videos — think of the black Jesus in "Like a Prayer" and the explicit postures in "Erotica" — Madonna has always known how to court publicity — by causing a stir.

But she is also an entrepreneur, writer, director, producer and designer. And while her acting career may have struggled to take off, she still won a Golden Globe for her role as "Evita" in the 1997 movie version of the musical.

Read more: High Five: 5 great musicians who are astonishingly bad at acting

The mother of two biological and four adopted children lives in Lisbon, Portugal and spends much of her time helping her offspring fulfil their own dreams. Her 12-year-old son David wants to become a professional football player, and she thinks he'll stand more of a chance in Cristiano Ronaldo's home country than in the United States.

Wherever she goes, she always takes inspiration from local culture. As she recently revealed to the fashion magazine "Vogue," she recently recorded new songs inspired by the Portuguese fado folk tradition. Her fourteenth studio album will be released later this year.

In our picture gallery (above), we look back on a great career and on Madonna's uncanny ability to eternally reinvent herself.

DW recommends

Madonna to direct film on Sierra Leone dancer

War orphan Michaela DePrince defied all odds and became a successful professional ballerina. She will be the focus of a new biopic based on her autobiography, "Taking Flight." The film is to be directed by Madonna. (14.03.2018)  

Madonna producer and musician Reggie Lucas is dead at 65

Lucas, a career musician from New York who played with Miles Davis and inspired Beyonce, passed away at age 65. He produced the bulk of Madonna's debut album. (22.05.2018)  

High Five: 5 great musicians who are astonishingly bad at acting

While some A-list actors can hold a tune, pop stars have tried acting with often cringeworthy results. From Sting to Serge Gainsbourg and Nena, here are five comically bad big screen performances by musicians. (21.02.2018)  

Madonna in Malawi to open children's hospital ward

US pop-singer Madonna has opened a children's hospital wing in Malawi. It was funded by her charity, Raising Malawi. (11.07.2017)  

Madonna defends 'blowing up the White House' comment

The singer dismissed the idea that the phrase used during her speech at the Women's March on Washington was meant literally. She said she merely wanted to give voice to the rage and hurt felt by women at Trump's victory. (23.01.2017)  

Madonna blocks auction of her intimate items

A judge halted an auction of Madonna's "highly personal items" after the pop star's objections. The articles for sale included previously-worn panties, a hairbrush and a breakup letter from rapper Tupac Shakur. (20.07.2017)  

Happy birthday, Madonna!

The 'material girl' turns 60: We take a look at Madonna's unique career, the many faces she's presented to the world, her wild, iconic stage outfits, her forays into acting and her charity work. (15.08.2018)  

Related content

USA Sängerin Madonna

Happy birthday, Madonna! 15.08.2018

The 'material girl' turns 60: We take a look at Madonna's unique career, the many faces she's presented to the world, her wild, iconic stage outfits, her forays into acting and her charity work.

UK Gedenkveranstaltung in Manchester

Manchester's music scene after the terror attack 26.05.2017

Manchester is famous for its industrial heritage. What is perhaps less known about the city is its happening music scene. How will Manchester's night life cope with the aftermath of the terror attack?

CD Cover Prince Lovesexy

How art made album covers iconic 09.12.2016

Pop and rock stars like Prince, The Beatles and Pink Floyd are not only famous for their music, but also for their album covers. A Berlin exhibition is showing the most iconic record art.

Film

Screenshot Oleg Senzow (Official Website of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation )

Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker

Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker on a hunger strike in a Russian prison, debuted with a film that was shown at prestigious international festivals. 

Books

Germany | Street Art in Berlin - Image of Karl Marx by artist Emess (picture-alliance/Wolfram Steinberg)

How hip is Karl Marx?

His bushy gray beard and determined look are his trademarks. Marx has long since morphed into an icon – and a marketable commodity! The image of the radical revolutionary can sell almost anything, from cars to pop music. 

Music

Madonna

Happy birthday, Madonna!

The 'material girl' turns 60: We take a look at Madonna's unique career, the many faces she's presented to the world, her wild, iconic stage outfits, her forays into acting and her charity work.  

Arts

Deutschland Ruhrtriennale 2018 | Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load (Stella Olivier)

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. 

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  