  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington at NASA HQ with US Vice President Kamala Harris
French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington at NASA HQ with US Vice President Kamala HarrisImage: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Macron visits NASA with Kamala Harris as US tour starts

12 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the US for his first state visit hosted by Joe Biden. Presenting a united front on Ukraine is at the top of the agenda.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KGg3

French President Emmanuel Macron met Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday for a visit to NASA headquarters as he kicked off his state visit to the US.

Macron's visit with Harris to NASA offered the two countries a chance to show off their cooperation on space technology. 

During her meeting with the French leader, Harris said France was a "vital ally" of the United States while both underlined the importance of their space cooperation. 

In June, France signed the Artemis Accords which aims to support NASA's goal of returning humans to the moon by 2024. In the same month, the US joined a French initiative to develop tools for adapting to climate change called the Space for Climate Observatory. 

Iran nuclear program and China on agenda for Biden meeting

Macron and his wife are also due to meet Joe Biden and the US president's wife for a private dinner later in the day. On Thursday, Macron will attend an official welcoming ceremony hosted by Biden at the White House.

The same day, the leaders are slated to talk about  Iran's nuclear program, China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and the  growing security concerns in Africa's Sahel region. 

Following the talks, Macron and his wife will attend a state dinner with musician Jon Batiste set to perform.

 

NASA heads back to the moon with Artemis 1

France pushing for peace talks in Ukraine

Both the US and France are closely supporting Kyiv forces fighting Russia in Ukraine. But differences remain — Macron has repeatedly called on Ukraine to resume peace talks with Russia.  However, Biden has maintained that this decision is solely in the hands of the Ukrainian leadership. 

An advisor to Macron told the AFP news agency that France and the US are "not allies on the same page" and promised "challenging" talks with Biden. 

Macron tells Putin he wants to 'avoid war'

Separately, French government spokesperson Oliver Veran on Tuesday said that there is a need for "re-synchronizing" of the agendas.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Washington is "in the mode of listening and making sure we understand concerns by our European partners," while also praising Macron for his "experience and wisdom."

Tensions have also been simmering between the US and its European allies after Biden  enacted the Inflation Reduction Act — which authorizes subsidies for climate and energy initiatives. The French president called the legislation "unfriendly" and that it could upend the "level playing field" in international trade. 

jsi, ns/dj (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The memorial to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor in Kyiv

Germany declares Ukraine's Holodomor famine a genocide

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carries a yellow container of water on her head in a parched landscape

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Nature and Environment5 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves his hand

Can India live up to the G20 presidency hype?

Can India live up to the G20 presidency hype?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees warm themselves at a fire on the bank of the Evros River, Edirne, Turkey, March 3, 2020

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Migration10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

Politics14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage