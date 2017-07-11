Biden slams Russia's 'brutal, needless war' in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden delivered a "firm rebuke" of Russia's "unjust war" in Ukraine during an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

"If nations can persue their imperial ambitions without consequences then we put at risk everything this institution stands for," he said.

Biden's address to the UN comes only hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered reservists to report for duty to fight the war in Ukraine.

The US leader urged world leaders to show "clear, firm and unwavering" resolve against the war.





How will the West react to Putin's partial mobilization?

Global economic worries, Iran, China also on the agenda

Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as leaders gather this year.

In addition to the Russian war in Ukraine, European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened.

Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China's saber-rattling on Taiwan.

He was also announcing $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the ware and the effects of climate change.

The White House said $2 billion in direct humanitarian assistance would be distributed through the United States Agency for nternational Development.

The balance of the money will go to global development projects meant to boost the efficiency and resilience of the global food supply.

In a break with tradition, Biden's appearance comes on the second day of the high-level annual diplomatic event instead of the first, the delay due to Biden's attendance of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London on Monday.

lo/wd (AP, dpa)