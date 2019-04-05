Macron orders probe into France's role in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced the creation of a commission tasked with investigating France's role in the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

The presidency tapped several historians and researchers for the commission, saying they "will be tasked with consulting all France's archives relating to the genocide … in order to analyze the role and engagement of France during that period."

"The goal is to deliver a report which will be published in two years time … and will be accessible to all," the presidency said. "It will scientifically evaluate, on the basis of archives, the role that France played in Rwanda from 1990 to 1994."

Former President Francois Hollande had declassified presidential archives on the subject in 2015, but researchers complained that only a fraction of these documents went public and that a thorough account of France's potential involvement had not emerged.

French President Emmanuel Macron became the first to meet with an association of survivors of the genocide

Genocide

Relations between France and Rwanda have been under immense strain since the genocide. Rwandan authorities have partially blamed the French government for the massacres over its support of the Hutu-led government.

In 1994, some 800,000 people — the majority of them ethnic Tutsis — were slaughtered by Hutus. The genocide began as a backlash to the death of former Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu moderate, in a plane crash. Hutu moderates who refused to join the pogrom were also at risk.

Although France had troops stationed in Rwanda at the time as part of a UN mandate, they did not intervene until June, two months after the genocide had started.

Several suspected war criminals, wanted for trial in Rwanda, also later sought refuge in France.

'Serious errors'

France had repeatedly denied any involvement until former French President Nicolas Sarkozy acknowledged in 2010 that his country had made "serious errors of judgement." France had "a sort blindness when we didn't foresee the genocidal dimensions of the government," Sarkozy said at the time.

Meanwhile, Macron became on Friday the first French president to meet with representatives of the biggest association of survivors of the Rwandan genocide.

Macron has also been lauded by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who said his approach represented "a change from the neo-colonial positions of the past."

The announcement coincides with events in Rwanda commemorating the killings, 25 years on. Macron had ruffled feathers in Rwanda by saying that he could not attend this year.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda A signal to extremists On April 6, 1994, unidentified attackers shot down a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana as it was about to land at Kigali airport. President Habyarimana, his Burundian counterpart and eight other passengers died in the crash. The next day organized killings began. Massacres continued over the course of three months, and at least 800,000 Rwandans lost their lives.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Targeted killings After the assassination of the president, Hutu extremists attacked the Tutsi minority and Hutus who stood in their way. The murderers were well prepared and targeted human rights activists, journalists and politicians. One of the first victims on April 7 was Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiymana.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Foreign nationals rescued While thousands of Rwandans were being killed every day, Belgian and French special forces evacuated about 3,500 foreigners. On April 13, Belgian paratroopers rescued seven German employees and their families from Deutsche Welle's relay transmitting station in Kigali. Only 80 of 120 local staff members survived the genocide.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Appeals for help As early as January 1994, UNAMIR commander Romeo Dallaire wanted to act on information he had received about an "anti-Tutsi extermination" plot. The warning he sent to the UN on January 11, later known as the "genocide fax", went unheard. And his desperate appeals after the genocide began were rejected by Kofi Annan, who was Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations at the time.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Hate media The Mille Collines radio station (RTLM) and Kangura, a weekly magazine, stoked ethnic hatred. In 1990 Kangura published the racist "Hutu Ten Commandments." Mille Collines radio, which was popular for its pop music and sports programs, fuelled the genocide by urging Hutu civilians to hunt down and kill Tutsis. Director Milo Rau devoted his film "Hate Radio" to these appalling broadcasts (photo).

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Refuge in a hotel In Kigali, Paul Rusesabagina hid over 1,000 people in the Hotel Des Mille Collines. Rusesabagina had taken over the position of the hotel's Belgian manager, who left the country. With a great deal of alcohol and money, he managed to prevent Hutu militias from killing the refugees. In many other places where people sought refuge, they were not able to escape the slaughter.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Massacres in churches Churches were no longer sanctuaries. About 4,000 men, women and children were murdered with axes, knives and machetes in the church of Ntarama near Kigali. Today the church is one of the country's many genocide memorials. Rows of skulls, human bones as well as bullet marks in the walls are a reminder of what happened there.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda France's role The French government maintained close ties to the Hutu regime. When the French army intervened in June, it enabled soldiers and militiamen responsible for the genocide to flee to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and take their weapons with them. They still pose a threat to Rwanda today.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Streams of refugees During the genocide, millions of Rwandan Tutsis and Hutus fled to Tanzania, Zaire and Uganda. Two million of them went to Zaire alone. They included former members of the army and perpetrators of the genocide, who soon founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia that is still terrorizing the population in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo today.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Capture of the capital On July 4, 1994, rebels from the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) patrolled the area around the Church of the Holy Family in Kigali. By that time they had liberated most of the country and routed the perpetrators of the genocide. However, human rights activists also accused the rebels of committing crimes, for which no one has been held accountable to this day.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda End of the genocide On July 18, 1994, the RPF's leader, Major General Paul Kagame, declared that the war against the government troops was over. The rebels were in control of the capital and other important towns. Initially, they installed a provisional government. Paul Kagame became Rwanda's president in the year 2000.

100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda Lasting scars The genocide went on for almost three months. The victims were often slaughtered with machetes. Neighbors killed neighbors. Not even babies and elderly people were spared, and the streets were strewn with corpses and body parts. Not only the physical scars on the bodies of the survivors remind Rwandans of the genocide. There is also a deep trauma. Author: Andrea Schmidt / gu



