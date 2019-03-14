 25 years on, Rwandan genocide still reverberates throughout the region | Africa | DW | 01.04.2019

Rwanda

25 years on, Rwandan genocide still reverberates throughout the region

The mass slaughter of 800,000 Tutsi by the Hutu majority in 1994 has had far-reaching consequences not only for Rwanda itself but also for the country’s relationship with its neighbors.

Skulls on display at the genocide memorial in Nyamata (Getty Images/AFP/S. Maina)

A quarter of a century after the April 1994 genocide, Rwanda is prospering. The tiny, landlocked land with a population of little more than 12 million offers the world an image of stability and contentment.

The success story is largely seen as the handiwork of President Paul Kagame, says Patrick Hajayandi, a researcher with the South African-based Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

"He did a tremendous job in restoring the country in terms of development, in terms of leadership," Hajyandi told DW.

Rwanda is also a country whose domestic and external policies are shaped by the horrendous experience in a very significant way.

"We can't overstate just how important the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi remains in the mind of Kagame. This Rwandan government is the first to try to address socio-economic inequality across the Hutu-Tutsi divide," says researcher Phil Clark from SOAS at the University of London.

Protector of the Tutsi

This mindset is at least partly at the root of the regime's authoritarianism. In Kagame's view, political dissidence breeds unrest. The media, which played a sinister role as enabler of the genocide, have to be curbed. Human rights do not figure prominently on Kagame's political agenda.

He is, above all, set on not allowing violence to ever happen again. "That extends to Rwanda's desire to protect the Tutsi right across the region," particularly in Burundi, Eastern Congo and Uganda, Clark explains. These are countries "where the Tutsi have been systematically targeted by various factions."

People carrying luggage across the border between Uganda and Rwanda (DW/A. Gitta)

Rwanda closed the border with Uganda in a show of force

Accusations and counter-accusations of support for the opposition and arming of rebel groups have been flung back and forth across the borders of these countries for some time now.

Recently, tensions reached a new peak when Kigali closed down a busy border crossing with Uganda. Ugandan political analyst Mwambutsya Ndebesa, from Kampala's Makerere University, detects a regional struggle for power.

"They probably have issues as to political hegemony in the region," he says, adding that there are also issues of personal animosity.

No protégé

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Kagame go back a long way. They used to be allies.

Kagame was once a key figure in the rebel Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) group that helped Museveni take power in 1986. RPF, now the ruling party in Rwanda, grew out of Museveni's own National Resistance Movement (NRM), and was actively supported by Kampala when it invaded Rwanda and put Kagame in the leadership position in 1994.

Since then, relations between the former friends have soured. "President Museveni and his generals think that Rwandan leaders owe them something, because they helped them in overthrowing the Habyarimana regime and stopping genocide," says Christopher Kayumba, from the University of Rwanda.

Refugees from the RDC carrying their belongings on the way to a Rwandan camp (Reuters/J. Bizimana)

The refugee crisis caused by conflict in eastern RDC is ongoing

Kagame chafes at being treated like a protégé when his ambitions run to more power in the region. But Museveni is not the only African leader with whom Kagame is at loggerheads.

Tensions with Burundi have also risen in the last couple of years. Personal animosity between Kagame and the Hutu president of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, plays a role here, too.

Burundian researcher Patrick Hajayandi feels there are other, more compelling reasons for Kagame's hostility.

"While in Rwanda they talk about being Rwandans only; when you discuss this with people, they will tell you that there is a certain level of exclusion of the Hutu," he says. 

The toll on eastern Congo

According to Hajayandi, in Rwanda the Hutus are seen as the authors of the genocide and are still regarded as not to be trusted. Burundi's greater success in integration represents a threat to Kagame, he believes.

Hajayandi rejects Kigali's accusations that Nkurunziza, beset by a slew of problems at home, might have been aiding anti-Kagame rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC): "Because of the porous borders, there may be some smuggling of weapons. But I don't think there is something like a policy of the government of Burundi aiming to destabilize Rwanda by arming rebel groups in DRC."

The DRC to this day bears the brunt of events not necessarily of its own making.

"There is no doubt that what continues to happen in Congo is linked to what happened in Rwanda in 1994. And we've seen eastern Congo in the last twenty years suffer the constant invasion of both the Rwandan and the Ugandan militaries, and Uganda's and Rwanda's use of proxy rebel forces," Phil Clark told DW.

'International donors are in a bind'

Rwandan President Paul Kagame being greeted in Berlin by German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Imago/Zumapress/E. Contini)

Relations between Rwanda and western donors like Germany are untroubled by a perceived lack of democratization

Some fear that an increasingly volatile situation in the region could explode into violence. But it is unlikely that Western donors, reluctant even to demand more democratization from Kigali, will put pressure on Rwanda to get along with its neighbors.

While Rwanda is still dependent to a large extent on western aid to finance its budget, Kagame is an expert at playing on the West's weaknesses, Clark says.

Increasingly, governments in the rich countries have a hard time explaining to their citizens why they should continue to aid poor countries at all: "The international donors are in a real bind. Governments that wish to continue using aid as a tool of soft power hold up countries like Rwanda as models of the kind of positive changes that aid can make on the ground."

Turning Rwanda into the story's villain would put paid to this strategy. The African Union has also proved unable to help end the tensions. The East African Community (EAC) appears doomed, considering that Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda make up half its member states.

Analyst Christopher Kayumba calls on Western media outlets not to focus only on political leaders. "Make sure that you bring the voices of the ordinary person to bear so that the media can put pressure on leaders to take a pro-active interest in solving these conflicts peacefully," he says.

  • Das Flugzeugwrack, in dem Ruandas Präsident Juvenal Habyarimana umkam

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    A signal to extremists

    On April 6, 1994, unidentified attackers shot down a plane carrying Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana as it was about to land at Kigali airport. President Habyarimana, his Burundian counterpart and eight other passengers died in the crash. The next day, organized killings began. Massacres continued over the course of three months, and at least 800,000 Rwandans lost their lives.

  • Totenschädel in einer Gedenkstätte

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Targeted killings

    After the assassination of the president, Hutu extremists attacked the Tutsi minority and Hutus who stood in their way. The murderers were well-prepared and targeted human rights activists, journalists and politicians. One of the first victims on April 7 was Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiymana.

  • Evakuierung eines Belgiers durch belgische Fallschirmjäger aus einem Krankenhaus in Kigali

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Foreign nationals rescued

    As thousands of Rwandans were being killed every day, Belgian and French special forces evacuated about 3,500 foreigners. On April 13, Belgian paratroopers also rescued seven German employees and their families from Deutsche Welle's relay transmitting station in Kigali. Only 80 of 120 local staff members survived the genocide.

  • Romeo Dallaire

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Appeals for help

    As early as January 1994, UNAMIR commander Romeo Dallaire wanted to act on information he had received about an "anti-Tutsi extermination" plot. The warning he sent to the UN on January 11, later known as the "genocide fax", went unheard. And his desperate appeals after the genocide began were rejected by Kofi Annan, who was Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations at the time.

  • Filmszene aus Hate Radio von Regisseur Milo Rau

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Hate media

    The Mille Collines radio station (RTLM) and Kangura, a weekly magazine, stoked ethnic hatred. In 1990 Kangura published the racist "Hutu Ten Commandments." Mille Collines radio, which was popular for its pop music and sports programs, fuelled the genocide by urging Hutu civilians to hunt down and kill Tutsis. Director Milo Rau devoted his film "Hate Radio" to these appalling broadcasts (photo).

  • Ansicht des Hotels Mille Collines in Kigali

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Refuge in a hotel

    In Kigali, Paul Rusesabagina hid over 1,000 people in the Hotel Des Mille Collines. Rusesabagina had taken over the position of the hotel's Belgian manager, who left the country. With a great deal of alcohol and money, he managed to prevent Hutu militias from killing the refugees. In many other places where people sought refuge, they were not able to escape the slaughter.

  • Die Kirche in Ntarama in Ruanda ist heute eine Gedenkstätte. In der Kirche, nicht weit von Kigali entfernt, sind Totenköpfe und Menschenknochen fein säuberlich aufgereiht. Zwischen Sitzreihen liegen Löffel, Lampen, Kleiderfetzen. Leere Fensterhöhlen gähnen, Einschusslöcher sind zu sehen.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Massacres in churches

    Churches were no longer sanctuaries. About 4,000 men, women and children were murdered with axes, knives and machetes in the church of Ntarama near Kigali. Today the church is one of the country's many genocide memorials. Rows of skulls, human bones as well as bullet marks in the walls are a reminder of what happened there.

  • Französische Soldaten der Operation Turqoise bei einer Patroullie Ende Juni 1994

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    France's role

    The French government maintained close ties to the Hutu regime. When the French army intervened in June, it enabled soldiers and militiamen responsible for the genocide to flee to Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo, and take their weapons with them. They still pose a threat to Rwanda today.

  • Zusammen mit tausenden von Flüchtlingen erreichen am 17.7.1994 auch Militärs des gestürzten Regimes die Grenzstadt Goma in Zaire.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Streams of refugees

    During the genocide, millions of Rwandan Tutsis and Hutus fled to Tanzania, Zaire and Uganda. Two million of them went to Zaire alone. They included former members of the army and perpetrators of the genocide, who soon founded the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia that is still terrorizing the population in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo today.

  • Nach der Eroberung der Stadt Kigali bezieht am 4. Juli 1994 ein Soldat der RPF-Rebellen Position vor der Kirche der Heiligen Familie.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Capture of the capital

    On July 4, 1994, rebels from the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) patrolled the area around the Church of the Holy Family in Kigali. By that time they had liberated most of the country and routed the perpetrators of the genocide. However, human rights activists also accused the rebels of committing crimes, for which no one has been held accountable to this day.

  • Paul Kagame im Juli 1994

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    End of the genocide

    On July 18, 1994, the RPF's leader, Major General Paul Kagame, declared that the war against the government troops was over. The rebels were in control of the capital and other important towns. Initially, they installed a provisional government. Paul Kagame eventually became Rwanda's president in the year 2000.

  • Überlebende des ruandischen Völkermordes von 1994 zeigen ihre vernarbten Verletzungen.

    100 days of slaughter — the genocide in Rwanda

    Lasting scars

    The genocide went on for almost three months. The victims were often slaughtered with machetes. Neighbors killed neighbors. Not even babies and elderly people were spared, and the streets were strewn with corpses and body parts. Not only the physical scars on the bodies of the survivors remind Rwandans of the genocide. There is also a deep trauma.

    Author: Andrea Schmidt / gu


 

