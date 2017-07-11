Lufthansa pilots vote in favor of industrial action, paving the way for a strike

Members of Germany’s pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on Sunday overwhelmingly voted in favor of industrial action, paving the way for a strike.

The vote comes days after the carrier's ground staff went on strike, prompting over 1,000 flights to be canceled.

The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will be held, but it was a signal to the employer that constructive steps needed to be taken, Vereinigung Cockpit board member Marcel Groels said.

"We now need a modern and fair internationally competitive compensation structure in all occupational groups," Groels said.

Pilots voted 97.6% in favor of industrial action, threatening further disurption during peak summer travel season.

What is the pilots' union demanding?

VC is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year for its pilots along with authomatic inflation compensation factored in. The union also wants uniform pay structures for all staff members belonging to Lufthansa group's airlines, which include flagship carrier Lufthansa and budget airline Eurowings.

This past week's ground staff strike affected around 134,000 passengers and caused ripple effects for other airlines reliant on Lufthansa ground crew that assist with their flights.

A spokesperson for Lufthansa told Reuters news agency that they respected the results of the vote and hoped for a constructive solution at the negotiating table.

Watch video 01:52 Lufthansa ground staff begin strike

kb/sri (Reuters, AFP, dpa)