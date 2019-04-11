 Lufthansa launches probe after plane that was to carry German president almost crashed | News | DW | 26.04.2019

News

Lufthansa launches probe after plane that was to carry German president almost crashed

German government planes have had a series of embarrassing mechanical problems in the past several months. In the latest incident, a plane that was scheduled to carry the German president the next day nearly crashed.

Berlin Schönefeld Airport (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Russ)

German airline Lufthansa is investigating one of its subsidiaries two weeks after a government plane almost crashed following a maintenance check.

The Bombardier Global 5000 had been at Berlin Schönefeld Airport for comprehensive maintenance and suffered a malfunction shortly after takeoff on April 16. During an uncontrolled landing, both of the plane's wings touched the runway.

No passengers were on board, but the plane had been scheduled to fly German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Stuttgart the next day.

Lufthansa said Friday that it took the incident "very seriously" and would "thoroughly review the maintenance work on the aircraft by the Lufthansa subsidiary Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services (LBAS)."

The Luftwaffe, Germany's air force, is also conducting an investigation.

Neither the Luftwaffe nor Lufthansa commented on the details of the investigation.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • German Finace Minister Olaf Scholz at the IMF conference in Bali, Indonesia (Imago/photothek)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Rodents? You're kidding right?

    It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Frank-Walter Steimeier enters the Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Tell them I'll be late

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

  • German Development Minister Gerd Mueller CSU with a gentleman of the ground personnel at Kamuzu International Airport (imago/U. Grabowsky)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Pressure starts to tell

    German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his delegation awaiting plane repairs in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    I hear it's snowing at home

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

  • Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas in einem Airbus A 340 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Foreign minister stranded in Mali

    On February 28, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem.

  • Aging Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    The "Konrad Adenauer" strikes back with a burst tire

    On April 1, the "Konrad Adenauer" hit back after a four-month overhaul. The ageing Airbus behaved badly on its first outing after its forced hiatus. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was on board when one of the tire's burst upon landing in New York. The plane had to be towed to a parking space, with the delay forcing Maas to miss an appointment at the UN Security Council.

  • A Global 5000 jet leans severely as it lands at Berlin Schönefeld airport.

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Crash landing

    In April, a Bombardier Global 5000 was severely damaged in an emergency landing after problems during a test flight. Pilots lost control of the plane shortly after take off and when attempting to land, where jolted off the runway. The flight was a test flight after weeks of maintainence on the aircraft.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


Spate of mechanical problems 

The German government's aging fleet of 14 planes that carry ministers and the president has encountered numerous problems in the past months. In response, the Defense Ministry announced plans in February to purchase three new Airbus A350s for long-haul flights. The first is expected to be delivered in 2020 and the other two in 2022.

In December, Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived late to the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires after her plane had mechanical problems over the Netherlands and was forced to land in the western German city of Cologne.

In January, Steinmeier arrived three hours late in Ethiopia after his plane encountered problems in Berlin. Development Minister Gerd Müller had to cancel a trip to Namibia in January during his tour of Africa due to another mechanical issue. 

In February, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was stranded in Mali after his Airbus A319 was unable to depart due to a mechanical issue.

cw/sms (dpa, Reuters)

