 Lonely Planet lists Bonn among top 10 destinations for 2020

News

Lonely Planet lists Bonn among top 10 destinations for 2020

The travel guide Lonely Planet has picked Germany's former capital Bonn among its top 10 cities to visit in 2020. Austria's second city Salzburg topped the list, ahead of Washington DC.

Figures of Beethoven in Bonn

The western German city of Bonn was selected for fifth place on the Lonely Planet guide to the top 10 cities for tourists in 2020.

The city was chosen mainly for its cultural heritage — especially as the birthplace of the composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

Read more: Take a stroll with young Beethoven

Bonn celebrates the 250th anniversary of the birth of its most famous son with a next year, with a ramped-up version of festivities that are held annually in Beethoven's honor.     

The city topping the list also comes from the German-speaking world.  The Austrian city of Salzburg was chosen on similar ground to Bonn — for its classical music heritage. The Salzburg Festival, which also celebrates theater and opera, marks its hundredth anniversary this year.

  • View of the Beethoven Statue on Münster Square, with colorful Beethoven statues at front (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    The Beethoven statue

    Born in December 1770 in Bonn, Ludwig van Beethoven spent the first 22 years of his life there. Built in part with a generous financial contribution by Franz Liszt and dedicated in 1845, the statue on Münster Square recalls his impact on the city – and no procession in his anniversary year would be complete without it. It's one of the city's major landmarks.

  • Ludwig van Beethoven's baptismal font at Bonn's St. Remigius Church. (Beethoven Jubiläums GmbH )

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    Beethoven's baptismal font

    By age ten, Beethoven was playing organ for the early mass at Bonn's St. Remigius Church. As a twelve-year-old, he was writing his own music. While his actual birthdate is unknown, the date of baptism – December 17, 1770 – is documented. The Beethoven Path leads Beethoven pilgrims to his baptismal font at St. Remigius.

  • Beethovensaal in the Redoute in Bonn Bad-Godesberg (Müller-Rieger GmbH)

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    The little Redoute palace

    A splendid hall with plaster ornamentation and huge candelabrias: At the Redoute in the southern part of Bonn, Beethoven is said to have played for Joseph Haydn while in his early 20s. The redoute is probably where one of the first performances of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" was given. Centuries later, the palace hosted visiting dignitaries like Lady Di and the Shah of Persia.

  • Roisdorf Fountain (Beethoven Jubiläums GmbH )

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    Roisdorf Fountain

    The ancient Romans, who settled in the Rhineland, enjoyed the natural waters of Roisdorf Fountain. Centuries later, those waters with their healing qualities were even exported to Russia. Beethoven took the waters during regular visits with his family. When his health later declined in Vienna, he visited natural spas to benefit from the therapeutic effect of mineral water sources.

  • View from the Petersberg of the valley below (Beethovenfest Bonn/Sonja Werner)

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    Petersberg

    The "Siebengebirge" (Seven Mountains) and Petersberg (Peter's Mountain) were places Ludwig van Beethoven regularly visited. Contemporaries say that he "often came on a raft" in order "to dream and to work there." In 1763 a baroque chapel was erected on the Petersberg. Pilgrims and the young nature-loving Beethoven were likely fascinated by the spectacular view of the Rhine Plain.

  • The Rhine with the Petersberg and Drachenfels . (picture-alliance/imagebroker/S. Ziese)

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    The banks of the Rhine

    Beethoven associated the Rhine with thoughts of home. He wrote, "The region where I first saw the light of the world is still so beautiful and clear before my eyes. I will always regard this time as one of the most fortunate things of my life: to greet Father Rhine." The banks of the River Rhine are also included on the route.

  • In autumn on the Drachenfels, with a view of a sign with descriptive information (BTHVN2020)

    Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

    Drachenfels

    Last stop on the Beethoven Path: Drachenfels (Dragon Rock). Beethoven had a life-long recollection of the breathtaking view. He found recreation and inspiration in nature and usually took along a sketch book to write down his musical ideas. A love of nature finds its expression in many of his works.

    Author: Bettina Baumann (rf)


Washington, DC clinched second place, followed by the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in third and the Irish city of Galway in fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 were La Paz (Bolivia), Kochi (India), Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada), Dubai (UAE), and Denver (Colorado, USA).

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

