LIVE UPDATES: Germany braces for heavy rains and flooding

09/14/2024 September 14, 2024 Germany: Workers rush to remove collapsed bridge in Dresden

Workers are racing against time to remove more of a partially collapsed bridge in the eastern German city of Dresden as river levels rose ahead of expected flooding.

Another section of the partially collapsed Carolabrücke bridge in Dresden came down early Friday during controlled demolition work.

Engineers began demolishing the damaged section on Thursday night to prevent further danger and prepare for bad weather ahead.

The Elbe is expected to flood on Sunday due to heavy rain forecast for the neighboring Czech Republic.

The German state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, is also bracing for continuous rainfall in eastern areas. Flood warnings have been issued for nearby rivers such as the Spree and Lausitzer Neisse.