Libya: Clashes rage near Tripoli as UN ceasefire attempt fails

Intense fighting between pro-government forces and militias loyal to Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar continued late into Sunday despite attempts by the United Nations to secure a temporary ceasefire.

Hafta's forces launched a military offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli last week, threatening to send the conflict-ridden country into further chaos.

Read more: Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

The latest:

At least 21 people were killed in clashes between government loyalists and pro-Haftar forces.

The UN had called for a two-hour truce to allow civilians and those wounded in clashes to flee.

The US military has temporarily withdrawn its troops "in response to security conditions on the ground."

Read more: Libya: US pulls forces amid fighting near capital

Haftar 'mostly failed'

Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), described a new facet to the clashes, saying: "Air forces took part for the first time in the military operations. It conducted a very successful operation to secure the airport road (to the city center)."

Colonel Mohamed Gnounou, a spokesman for pro-government forces, said its counter-offensive against Haftar aimed at "purging all Libyan cities of aggressor and illegitimate forces."

Some analysts have described Haftar's offensive as a failure.

"To date, Haftar's operation has mostly failed to go according to plan, and it has now galvanized western Libyan forces against him," said Wolfram Lacher of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Country in chaos: Libya plunged into chaos in 2011 after the government of dictator Moammar Gadhafi launched a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters. NATO-backed rebels eventually defeated the regime and assassinated Gadhafi. Since then, warring factions have attempted to claim power in the North African country.

Why is Haftar fighting the government?

Under a UN-backed deal last year, the Tripoli-based government of Fayez al-Sarraj, Haftar and some warring militias agreed to a transition deal that included holding national elections by the end of 2019.

But Haftar became frustrated with the Tripoli government's inability to take concrete steps towards a peace deal, Haftar ordered his forces to seize control of the Libyan capital. However, Haftar continues to enjoy widespread support from battle-hardened militias in eastern Libya.

The UN-backed government accused Haftar of betraying the transition deal.

Who is Khalifa Haftar? He became Libya's military chief after Libya's former dictator, Gadhafi, was ousted in 2011. He is supported by several armed militias filled with battle-hardened fighters that made their name during the 2011 civil conflict.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Ousted after decades For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Chance for peace After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Militias gaining strength Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Deeply divided Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Shifting sands At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Looking for help In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country. Author: Matt Zuvela



ls/amp (AFP, Reuters)