 Libya: US pulls forces amid fighting near capital | News | DW | 07.04.2019

News

Libya: US pulls forces amid fighting near capital

US army officials have announced a withdrawal of troops from the North African nation. Increased fighting has raised prospects of renewed civil war in the country.

Watch video 01:30

UN alarmed amid fears of renewed civil war in Libya

The United States military said on Sunday it had pulled some of its forces out of Libya. The temporary withdrawal came amid an upsurge in fighting in the oil-rich country.

"Due to increased unrest in Libya, a contingent of US forces supporting US Africa Command [AFRICOM] temporarily relocated from the country in response to security conditions on the ground," said a statement from the command, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

"The security realities on the ground in Libya are growing increasingly complex and unpredictable," said US Marine Corps Gen. Thomas Waldhauser.

The American troop withdrawal was followed by an announcement by Libya's Tripoli-based interim government that it had launched a "counter offensive" to defend the capital, reported France's Agence France-Presse news agency. 

Read more: Libya: The road from revolution to civil war

Advance on Tripoli: Militias from the western Libyan cities of Zawiya and Misrata said Friday that they would resist an advance on the capital by Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Hifter, with reports that his forces had been pushed back from a key checkpoint near the city. The push toward Tripoli by Hifter comes amid growing fears of a renewed civil conflict in Libya. 

A torn country: Libya has been without a stable government since a NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Since then, dozens of militias have fought for control of the oil-rich country.

Parallel government: The Tripoli-based interim government, the Government of National Accord (GNA), which was set up with UN backing in 2015, has been unable to enforce its authority in the entire country. The LNA backs a parallel administration in the east that has emerged as a major rival to that in Tripoli.

Read more: UN Security Council calls on eastern Libya forces to halt offensive on Tripoli 

kw/jlw (AP, AFP)

UN Security Council calls on eastern Libya forces to halt offensive on Tripoli

The UN Security Council has called for a halt to military movements in Tripoli following an offensive by eastern forces on the capital. (06.04.2019)  

Libya: The road from revolution to civil war

Eight years since a NATO-led intervention helped oust Moammar Gadhafi, Libya is mired in civil war involving multiple armed groups and rival governments pitted against each other. DW explains the basics of the conflict. (05.04.2019)  

Libya's military strongman orders forces 'to advance' on Tripoli

In a video posted online, Libyan military General Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to advance on Tripoli. The order came just hours after his forces took control of Gharyan, a town about 100 kilometers from Tripoli. (04.04.2019)  

US Africa Command press release

UN alarmed amid fears of renewed civil war in Libya  

Libya: Khalifa Hafter militia on outskirts of Tripoli  

UN alarmed amid fears of renewed civil war in Libya 06.04.2019

The United Nations Security Council has called on forces of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army to halt their advance on the country's capital, Tripoli. The international body expressed "deep concern" about Libya's stability.

Libyen Bewaffnete Gruppen aus Misrata ziehen um, um Tripoli zu verteidigen

World powers demand end to Libya military campaign 06.04.2019

The G7, UN and Russia have all called for strongman Khalifa Haftar to stop his march on Tripoli. However, an upcoming peace conference is still set to go ahead.

Libyen: Kämpfer der LNA

Libya's military strongman orders forces 'to advance' on Tripoli 04.04.2019

In a video posted online, Libyan military General Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to advance on Tripoli. The order came just hours after his forces took control of Gharyan, a town about 100 kilometers from Tripoli.

