News

Lawyer says Asia Bibi 'wants to leave for Germany'

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian woman accused of blasphemy, was released from jail on Wednesday amid violent Islamist protests against her Supreme Court acquittal. But Bibi can reportedly still not leave the country.

Pakistani Islamists want authorities to hang Asia Bibi (Getty Images/AFP/A. Hassan)

Bibi's lawyer, Saif-ul-Mulook,told the Bild am Sonntag German newspaper that Asia Bibi "would be happy if she could leave for Germany with her family."

Bibi, who was acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court on blasphemy charges on October 31, is reportedly still in Pakistan despite her release from jail on Wednesday.

Mulook fled Pakistan to the Netherlands a day after the court's decidion.

Bibi's was one of the most high-profile blasphemy cases in Pakistan, with international rights groups and Western governments demanding a fair trial in her case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican.

Bibi was arrested in June 2009, after her neighbors complained she had made derogatory remarks about Islam's Prophet Muhammad. A year later, Bibi was sentenced to death, despite strong opposition from national and international human rights groups.

Despite her acquittal by the Supreme Court, Bibi remained in prison due to Islamist protests, spearheaded by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, where 97 percent of its 180 million inhabitants are Muslims. Rights activists have demanded reforms of the controversial blasphemy laws, which were introduced by the Islamic military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s. Activists say the laws have little to do with blasphemy and are often used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas.

Read more: Pakistan: Asia Bibi and the countless victims of blasphemy laws

Several European countries are willing to take Bibi and her family in, but it is unclear when she would be allowed to leave the South Asian country.

Read more: Pakistan blasphemy case: Asia Bibi's husband fears for wife's safety

What next for Bibi?

Haroon Janjua, DW's correspondent in Islamabad, said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government wants to complete all legal requirements before Bibi, who is reportedly under protective custody currently, can leave the country.

A review petition against Bibi's acquittal was filed right after the Supreme Court's October 31 verdict. The country's highest court is likely to make a decision on the petition in the next few days.

Experts say it is unlikely that the top court's judges, including the Supreme Court's chief justice, would accept the petition, as it would require a larger bench to hear it.

After violent protests against the suspension of Bibi's death erupted across the country, Khan's government opted to make a deal with Islamists to "avoid bloodshed." The move was heavily criticized by rights groups.

But Khan recently told media that his government would not compromise on legal decisions.

"I want to make it clear that the government stands with the decision of the Supreme Court and there will be no compromise on it," Khan said on Saturday.

"The rule of law depends on following verdicts of the Supreme Court and if you do not follow the top court's decision then law finishes in the country," he added.

Read more: Pakistani minister: Asia Bibi could be barred from leaving the country 

Earlier this week, Bibi's attorney told S. Khan, DW's Islamabad correspondent, that he does not think that PM Khan's government has taken any U-turn on the Supreme Court's decision. "I believe that religious hardliners needed a way out, and the authorities gave them that. The conditions of the government-TLP agreement do not amount to the surrender of the state. Having said that, it is a citizen's constitutional right to file a review petition in the Supreme Court." 

"Almos all blasphemy cases in Pakistan are fabricated. There are people who misuse blasphemy laws. Even if there is a blasphemy charge against anyone, there should be a fair trial without fear and intimidation," Mulook added.

  • Asia Bibi (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A dispute over water

    In 2009, Asia Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad while she was working in a field in Punjab's Sheikhupura district. The Muslim women who were working with Bibi objected to her fetching water, saying that as a non-Muslim she was not allowed to touch the water bowl. The women then complained to a local cleric and leveled blasphemy charges against Bibi.

  • Pakistan blasphemy protests against girl's school in Lahore (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A sensitive matter

    According to local media, the argument in the field led to a mob attack on Bibi's house. Later, police took Bibi into custody and launched an investigation into the blasphemy accusations. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim.

  • Pakistan Christen-Verfolgung (Noman Michael)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Controversial law

    The blasphemy law was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq, a military dictator, in the 1980s. Activists say they are often implemented in cases that have little to do with blasphemy and are used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas. Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis — a minority Islamic sect — are often victimized as a result.

  • Asia Bibi's family Pakistan (picture alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    The Pakistani state vs. Bibi

    In 2010, a lower court convicted Bibi of blasphemy. Although the defense lawyer argued that the blasphemy allegations were made to settle personal scores, the court sentenced Bibi to death by hanging. Bibi's family has been living under constant fear since 2010. Her husband, Ashiq Masih (R), says he has been fighting a battle for his wife's freedom ever since.

  • Former governor of Punjab province Salman Taseer and Asia Bibi (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Assassination of critics

    In 2010, Salman Taseer (R), the then governor of Punjab province, backed Bibi and demanded amendments in the blasphemy laws. Taseer's anti-blasphemy law position angered extremists. In 2011, Taseer was gunned down by his own bodyguard in Islamabad. The same year, Shahbaz Bhatti, the then minister for minorities and a prominent blasphemy law critic, was also assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

  • Pakistan Mumtaz Qadri Mord Gouverneur Salman Taseer (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Celebration of killings

    After Taseer's murder, Qadri became a hero for Pakistani Islamists. Qadri was showered with rose petals by right-wing groups as he was taken to jail by the authorities. Qadri was sent to the gallows in 2016. Thousands of people – mostly supporters of Islamic groups – attended Qadri's funeral. Local media reported that Qadri's supporters built a shrine after his death to honor him.

  • Pakistan Proteste gegen Hinrichtung von Mumtaz Qadri (Reuters/F. Mahmood)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Fear in the judicial community

    After the killings of blasphemy law critics, many lawyers refused to take up Bibi's case in the higher courts. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. Pakistan's top court, the Supreme Court, was scheduled to hear Bibi's appeal against the conviction in 2016, but one judge refused to be a part of the judicial bench, citing personal reasons.

  • Pakistan APMA solidarity march (APMA)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Victims of blasphemy law

    According to the American Centre for Law and Justice, at least 40 Pakistanis were sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2016. The law is often used to target religious minorities and secular Muslims. Although there hasn't been any legal execution under the blasphemy law, there have been instances where angry mobs have lynched alleged blasphemers.

  • Pakistan destroyed Hindu Tempel in Karatschi (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Persecution of religious minorities

    Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities complain of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

  • Pakistan Islamabad - Islamists protest against ministers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. K. Bangash)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Threats from Islamists

    Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, have warned the authorities against reversing Bibi's blasphemy verdict. The country's Christian minority fears that if the judges decide to reverse the death sentence, they could face a violent backlash from the country's hardline Islamic groups.

  • Pope Francis (picture-alliance/Catholic Press Photo/P. Haring)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    International support for Bibi

    Rights groups and Western governments demand a fair trial in Bibi's case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican. In 2014, Amnesty International dubbed the Lahore High Court's verdict against Bibi a "grave injustice." The American Centre for Law and Justice also condemned Bibi's sentence and urged Islamabad to protect religious minorities.

    Author: Onkar Singh Janoti


Persecution of religious minorities

Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities have often complained of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

In one case, a young Christian girl with Down syndrome was accused in August 2012 of burning pages upon which verses of the Koran were inscribed. Rimsha Masih was taken into police custody and only released months later, when charges were dropped. The case caused an uproar in her hometown and beyond and sparked riots and violence against Christians in the region. In 2013, she and her family relocated to Canada.

In 2014, a Christian couple was beaten to death for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Koran. Their bodies were subsequently burned in a brick kiln.

In September last year, a Christian man in Pakistan was sentenced to death for sharing "blasphemous" material on WhatsApp.

Read more: Opinion: Asia Bibi exposes a failing Pakistani state

