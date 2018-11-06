 Asia Bibi lawyer seeks asylum in the Netherlands | News | DW | 06.11.2018

News

Asia Bibi lawyer seeks asylum in the Netherlands

The lawyer of former death-row blasphemer Asia Bibi has fled Pakistan in fear of his life. Pakistan was gripped by Islamist protests after his client was freed.

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan(TLP) a hard line religious political party and others workers of religious parties chant slogans during a sit protest against the supreme court decision to overturn the conviction of Christian woman Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi's lawyer is seeking aslyum from the Netherlands, Dutch news outlets reported on Tuesday.

Saiful Mulook defended Bibi after she was sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan.

"I am waiting for an offer from the Dutch government," Mulook was quoted as saying by website NU.nl.

He earlier told DW that the world had a duty to protect him, because if not, no lawyer in Pakistan would ever take up a blasphemy case again. 

Read more: Asia Bibi's husband, Ashiq Masih, appeals to US President Donald Trump for asylum

  • Asia Bibi (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A dispute over water

    In 2009, Asia Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad while she was working in a field in Punjab's Sheikhupura district. The Muslim women who were working with Bibi objected to her fetching water, saying that as a non-Muslim she was not allowed to touch the water bowl. The women then complained to a local cleric and leveled blasphemy charges against Bibi.

  • Pakistan blasphemy protests against girl's school in Lahore (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A sensitive matter

    According to local media, the argument in the field led to a mob attack on Bibi's house. Later, police took Bibi into custody and launched an investigation into the blasphemy accusations. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim.

  • Pakistan Christen-Verfolgung (Noman Michael)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Controversial law

    The blasphemy law was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq, a military dictator, in the 1980s. Activists say they are often implemented in cases that have little to do with blasphemy and are used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas. Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis — a minority Islamic sect — are often victimized as a result.

  • Asia Bibi's family Pakistan (picture alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    The Pakistani state vs. Bibi

    In 2010, a lower court convicted Bibi of blasphemy. Although the defense lawyer argued that the blasphemy allegations were made to settle personal scores, the court sentenced Bibi to death by hanging. Bibi's family has been living under constant fear since 2010. Her husband, Ashiq Masih (R), says he has been fighting a battle for his wife's freedom ever since.

  • Former governor of Punjab province Salman Taseer and Asia Bibi (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Assassination of critics

    In 2010, Salman Taseer (R), the then governor of Punjab province, backed Bibi and demanded amendments in the blasphemy laws. Taseer's anti-blasphemy law position angered extremists. In 2011, Taseer was gunned down by his own bodyguard in Islamabad. The same year, Shahbaz Bhatti, the then minister for minorities and a prominent blasphemy law critic, was also assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

  • Pakistan Mumtaz Qadri Mord Gouverneur Salman Taseer (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Celebration of killings

    After Taseer's murder, Qadri became a hero for Pakistani Islamists. Qadri was showered with rose petals by right-wing groups as he was taken to jail by the authorities. Qadri was sent to the gallows in 2016. Thousands of people – mostly supporters of Islamic groups – attended Qadri's funeral. Local media reported that Qadri's supporters built a shrine after his death to honor him.

  • Pakistan Proteste gegen Hinrichtung von Mumtaz Qadri (Reuters/F. Mahmood)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Fear in the judicial community

    After the killings of blasphemy law critics, many lawyers refused to take up Bibi's case in the higher courts. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. Pakistan's top court, the Supreme Court, was scheduled to hear Bibi's appeal against the conviction in 2016, but one judge refused to be a part of the judicial bench, citing personal reasons.

  • Pakistan APMA solidarity march (APMA)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Victims of blasphemy law

    According to the American Centre for Law and Justice, at least 40 Pakistanis were sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2016. The law is often used to target religious minorities and secular Muslims. Although there hasn't been any legal execution under the blasphemy law, there have been instances where angry mobs have lynched alleged blasphemers.

  • Pakistan destroyed Hindu Tempel in Karatschi (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Persecution of religious minorities

    Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities complain of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

  • Pakistan Islamabad - Islamists protest against ministers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. K. Bangash)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Threats from Islamists

    Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, have warned the authorities against reversing Bibi's blasphemy verdict. The country's Christian minority fears that if the judges decide to reverse the death sentence, they could face a violent backlash from the country's hardline Islamic groups.

  • Pope Francis (picture-alliance/Catholic Press Photo/P. Haring)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    International support for Bibi

    Rights groups and Western governments demand a fair trial in Bibi's case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican. In 2014, Amnesty International dubbed the Lahore High Court's verdict against Bibi a "grave injustice." The American Centre for Law and Justice also condemned Bibi's sentence and urged Islamabad to protect religious minorities.

    Author: Onkar Singh Janoti


Baying for blood

Bibi's case has divided Pakistan. The Christian mother was sentenced to death after allegedly insulting the prophet Mohammed to neighbours. The Supreme Court overturned the ruling, sparking mass protests throughout the country from people who want to see her publicly hanged.

Two politicians have already been killed for taking up her case.

At the weekend, the government struck a deal with Islamist protesters to allow a review of the decision to go forward and to block Bibi from leaving the  country.

In an interview with DW, her husband appealed to US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help the family exit the country.

Canada's foreign minister since said the safety of Bibi and her family was a priority for the country. 

Bibi has been released from custody, but is under surveillance for security reasons, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting told DW.

"The security around her is very tight. I'm confident that she is safe in Pakistan,' Fawad Chaudhry said in an exclusive interview with DW.

aw/rt (Reuters)

