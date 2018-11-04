 Asia Bibi′s husband, Ashiq Masih, appeals to US President Donald Trump for asylum | News | DW | 04.11.2018

News

Asia Bibi's husband, Ashiq Masih, appeals to US President Donald Trump for asylum

Ashiq Masih, the husband of Christian Pakistani woman Asia Bibi, who was recently acquitted after spending eight years on death row on blasphemy charges, has pleaded to world leaders to help the family leave the country.

Ashiq Masih seated with his daughters

Despite her acquittal by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy appeal case on Wednesday, Asia Bibi is still in detention.

Her husband, Ashiq Masih, has now appealed to US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help the family exit the country.

Following Bibi's acquittal, the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party took to the streets and forced the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to strike a deal to end the protest.

According to the deal, the government will not block a review petition for the acquittal and will take measures to ban Bibi from traveling abroad.

"I am requesting the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to help us exit from Pakistan," Masih said in a video recorded by the British Pakistani Christian Association.

"I also request the prime minister of the United Kingdom to help us, I also request the prime minister of Canada," he said, while also asking for help on behalf of his brother Joseph Nadeem, who has assisted with Bibi's case.

In another video sent to DW by Islamabad correspondent Haroon Janjua, Masih sent out the same message.

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

Asia Bibi's husband Ashiq Masih pleads for asylum

Ongoing ordeal

On Saturday, Bibi's lawyer Saiful Mulook left Pakistan for an undisclosed European country "to save [my] life from [the] angry mob."

Bibi was arrested in June 2009, after her neighbors complained that she had made derogatory remarks about Islam's Prophet Muhammad. A year later, Bibi was sentenced to death under the country's blasphemy laws despite strong opposition from national and international human rights groups.

After a hearing on October 8 of this year, Pakistan's Supreme Court reversed two lower court verdicts against Bibi in what was her final appeal against her 2010 death sentence.

In 2014, the death sentence had been upheld by the Lahore High Court. Rights group Amnesty International dubbed the verdict a "grave injustice."

In 2015, Bibi's lawyers filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the death penalty.

Read more: Opinion: Bibi verdict avoids Pakistan's blasphemy problem

Living in fear

In an exclusive interview with DW on Saturday, Bibi's husband criticized the deal between Islamabad and the TLP.

"The agreement has sent a shiver down my spine. My family is frightened, my relatives are frightened and my friends are also frightened. This agreement should never have been struck. The three judges delivered the verdict after taking into account all aspects of the case, analyzing all factors, studying the contradictions and basing everything on facts," Masih told DW.

"The current situation is very dangerous for us. We have no security and are hiding here and there, frequently changing our location. I think that the clerics will encircle the Supreme Court on the day of the hearing. I really feel very afraid of going on that day. But I think God has been protecting us and he will also continue to protect us. I place all my trust in God," Masih added.

On Sunday, Qamar Rafiq, who is associated with Bibi's family, told DW in an audio message that they are under a great amount of stress.

"They fear that the current turmoil could be harmful to them, and that they could even be killed," Rafiq said.

  • Asia Bibi (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A dispute over water

    In 2009, Asia Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad while she was working in a field in Punjab's Sheikhupura district. The Muslim women who were working with Bibi objected to her fetching water, saying that as a non-Muslim she was not allowed to touch the water bowl. The women then complained to a local cleric and leveled blasphemy charges against Bibi.

  • Pakistan blasphemy protests against girl's school in Lahore (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A sensitive matter

    According to local media, the argument in the field led to a mob attack on Bibi's house. Later, police took Bibi into custody and launched an investigation into the blasphemy accusations. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim.

  • Pakistan Christen-Verfolgung (Noman Michael)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Controversial law

    The blasphemy law was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq, a military dictator, in the 1980s. Activists say they are often implemented in cases that have little to do with blasphemy and are used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas. Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis — a minority Islamic sect — are often victimized as a result.

  • Asia Bibi's family Pakistan (picture alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    The Pakistani state vs. Bibi

    In 2010, a lower court convicted Bibi of blasphemy. Although the defense lawyer argued that the blasphemy allegations were made to settle personal scores, the court sentenced Bibi to death by hanging. Bibi's family has been living under constant fear since 2010. Her husband, Ashiq Masih (R), says he has been fighting a battle for his wife's freedom ever since.

  • Former governor of Punjab province Salman Taseer and Asia Bibi (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Assassination of critics

    In 2010, Salman Taseer (R), the then governor of Punjab province, backed Bibi and demanded amendments in the blasphemy laws. Taseer's anti-blasphemy law position angered extremists. In 2011, Taseer was gunned down by his own bodyguard in Islamabad. The same year, Shahbaz Bhatti, the then minister for minorities and a prominent blasphemy law critic, was also assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

  • Pakistan Mumtaz Qadri Mord Gouverneur Salman Taseer (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Celebration of killings

    After Taseer's murder, Qadri became a hero for Pakistani Islamists. Qadri was showered with rose petals by right-wing groups as he was taken to jail by the authorities. Qadri was sent to the gallows in 2016. Thousands of people – mostly supporters of Islamic groups – attended Qadri's funeral. Local media reported that Qadri's supporters built a shrine after his death to honor him.

  • Pakistan Proteste gegen Hinrichtung von Mumtaz Qadri (Reuters/F. Mahmood)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Fear in the judicial community

    After the killings of blasphemy law critics, many lawyers refused to take up Bibi's case in the higher courts. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. Pakistan's top court, the Supreme Court, was scheduled to hear Bibi's appeal against the conviction in 2016, but one judge refused to be a part of the judicial bench, citing personal reasons.

  • Pakistan APMA solidarity march (APMA)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Victims of blasphemy law

    According to the American Centre for Law and Justice, at least 40 Pakistanis were sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2016. The law is often used to target religious minorities and secular Muslims. Although there hasn't been any legal execution under the blasphemy law, there have been instances where angry mobs have lynched alleged blasphemers.

  • Pakistan destroyed Hindu Tempel in Karatschi (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Persecution of religious minorities

    Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities complain of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

  • Pakistan Islamabad - Islamists protest against ministers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. K. Bangash)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Threats from Islamists

    Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, have warned the authorities against reversing Bibi's blasphemy verdict. The country's Christian minority fears that if the judges decide to reverse the death sentence, they could face a violent backlash from the country's hardline Islamic groups.

  • Pope Francis (picture-alliance/Catholic Press Photo/P. Haring)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    International support for Bibi

    Rights groups and Western governments demand a fair trial in Bibi's case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican. In 2014, Amnesty International dubbed the Lahore High Court's verdict against Bibi a "grave injustice." The American Centre for Law and Justice also condemned Bibi's sentence and urged Islamabad to protect religious minorities.

    Author: Onkar Singh Janoti


