 Pakistan: Asia Bibi released from jail | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 07.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Pakistan: Asia Bibi released from jail

Asia Bibi, a Christian woman whose conviction and death sentence for blasphemy against Islam was reversed last week, has been released from jail in Pakistan. Local media says she could be on the way out of the country.

Ashiq Masih, husband of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman facing death sentence for blasphemy, points to a poster bearing an image of his wife Asia at a living area in Lahore.

Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court last week, has been released from jail, local media reported on Wednesday.

It has also been speculated that Bibi's family had been advised to prepare for an international flight. It is still unclear whether she is still in Pakistan or has left the country.

According to some media reports, she was likely already on the way out of the country. But Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, told local media on Thursday morning there was "no truth in reports of her [Bibi] leaving the country."

Read more: Bibi lawyer seeks asylum in the Netherlands

But Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, has confirmed that Bibi was released from prison, saying he is looking forward to meeting her in Europe.

"#AsiaBibi has left the prison and has been transferred to a safe place!," he wrote on Twitter. "I look forward [to] meeting her and her family in the European Parliament as soon as possible."

'Grave injustice'

Bibi's was one of the most high-profile blasphemy cases in Pakistan, with international rights groups and Western governments demanding a fair trial in her case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican.

Read more: World Council of Churches opposes Pakistan's blasphemy sentence

Blasphemy is a sensitive topic in Pakistan, where 97 percent of its 180 million inhabitants are Muslims. Rights activists have demanded reforms of the controversial blasphemy laws, which were introduced by the Islamic military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s. Activists say the laws have little to do with blasphemy and are often used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas.

Bibi was arrested in June 2009, after her neighbors complained she had made derogatory remarks about Islam's Prophet Muhammad. A year later, Bibi was sentenced to death despite strong opposition from national and international human rights groups.

After a hearing on October 8 of this year, Pakistan's Supreme Court reversed two lower court verdicts against Bibi in what was her final appeal against the 2010 death sentence.

In 2014, when the death sentence had been upheld by the Lahore High Court, rights group Amnesty International called the verdict a "grave injustice."

Despite her acquittal by the Supreme Court, Bibi remained in prison due to Islamist protests.

Her husband, Ashiq Masih, had appealed to US President Donald Trump for asylum, along with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read more: Bibi's husband fears for wife's safety

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

Asia Bibi's husband pleads for asylum

Islamists prepare response

Following the Supreme Court verdict of Bibi's acquittal, the ultraviolent Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party took to the streets and reduced Pakistan to a standstill for three days before striking a deal with the government. Authorities agreed not to oppose a review petition filed in the Supreme Court to reverse the verdict against Bibi and place her name in an Exit Control List.

"I trust the justice system of Pakistan, I am glad she has been released as per the decision of the court. She deserves to live a safe life. It is sad that her basic right to justice took nine years of her life," Gulalai Ismail, a human rights activist, told DW.

"This should be a lesson for the government to make necessary reforms required so that again no one ends up in prison or becomes victim to mob violence because of false allegations. Nevertheless, her release gives me hope for a better Pakistan."

The TLP warned of a forthcoming response. "The government has retreated from its agreement with us and released Asia Bibi, we will share our future plan of action shortly," TLP spokesperson Ejaz Ashrafi told DW in a telephone interview.

Read more: Pakistan Christian teen detained over 'Koran burning'

Watch video 00:46
Now live
00:46 mins.

Asia Bibi's lawyer: 'The West must support me'

Persecution of religious minorities

Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities have often complained of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

In one case, a young Christian girl with Down syndrome was accused in August 2012 of burning pages upon which verses of the Koran were inscribed. Rimsha Masih was taken into police custody and only released months later, when charges were dropped. The case caused an uproar in her hometown and beyond and sparked riots and violence against Christians in the region. In 2013, she and her family relocated to Canada.

In 2014, a Christian couple was beaten to death for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Koran. Their bodies were subsequently burned in a brick kiln.

In September last year, a Christian man in Pakistan was sentenced to death for sharing "blasphemous" material on WhatsApp.

  • Asia Bibi (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A dispute over water

    In 2009, Asia Bibi was accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad while she was working in a field in Punjab's Sheikhupura district. The Muslim women who were working with Bibi objected to her fetching water, saying that as a non-Muslim she was not allowed to touch the water bowl. The women then complained to a local cleric and leveled blasphemy charges against Bibi.

  • Pakistan blasphemy protests against girl's school in Lahore (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    A sensitive matter

    According to local media, the argument in the field led to a mob attack on Bibi's house. Later, police took Bibi into custody and launched an investigation into the blasphemy accusations. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where 97 percent of the population is Muslim.

  • Pakistan Christen-Verfolgung (Noman Michael)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Controversial law

    The blasphemy law was introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq, a military dictator, in the 1980s. Activists say they are often implemented in cases that have little to do with blasphemy and are used to settle petty disputes and personal vendettas. Christians, Hindus and Ahmadis — a minority Islamic sect — are often victimized as a result.

  • Asia Bibi's family Pakistan (picture alliance/dpa)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    The Pakistani state vs. Bibi

    In 2010, a lower court convicted Bibi of blasphemy. Although the defense lawyer argued that the blasphemy allegations were made to settle personal scores, the court sentenced Bibi to death by hanging. Bibi's family has been living under constant fear since 2010. Her husband, Ashiq Masih (R), says he has been fighting a battle for his wife's freedom ever since.

  • Former governor of Punjab province Salman Taseer and Asia Bibi (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Assassination of critics

    In 2010, Salman Taseer (R), the then governor of Punjab province, backed Bibi and demanded amendments in the blasphemy laws. Taseer's anti-blasphemy law position angered extremists. In 2011, Taseer was gunned down by his own bodyguard in Islamabad. The same year, Shahbaz Bhatti, the then minister for minorities and a prominent blasphemy law critic, was also assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

  • Pakistan Mumtaz Qadri Mord Gouverneur Salman Taseer (AP)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Celebration of killings

    After Taseer's murder, Qadri became a hero for Pakistani Islamists. Qadri was showered with rose petals by right-wing groups as he was taken to jail by the authorities. Qadri was sent to the gallows in 2016. Thousands of people – mostly supporters of Islamic groups – attended Qadri's funeral. Local media reported that Qadri's supporters built a shrine after his death to honor him.

  • Pakistan Proteste gegen Hinrichtung von Mumtaz Qadri (Reuters/F. Mahmood)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Fear in the judicial community

    After the killings of blasphemy law critics, many lawyers refused to take up Bibi's case in the higher courts. In 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld her death sentence. Pakistan's top court, the Supreme Court, was scheduled to hear Bibi's appeal against the conviction in 2016, but one judge refused to be a part of the judicial bench, citing personal reasons.

  • Pakistan APMA solidarity march (APMA)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Victims of blasphemy law

    According to the American Centre for Law and Justice, at least 40 Pakistanis were sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2016. The law is often used to target religious minorities and secular Muslims. Although there hasn't been any legal execution under the blasphemy law, there have been instances where angry mobs have lynched alleged blasphemers.

  • Pakistan destroyed Hindu Tempel in Karatschi (RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP/Getty Images)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Persecution of religious minorities

    Pakistan's Christians and other religious minorities complain of legal and social discrimination in their country. In the past few years, many Christians and Hindus have been brutally murdered over unproven blasphemy allegations.

  • Pakistan Islamabad - Islamists protest against ministers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. K. Bangash)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    Threats from Islamists

    Religious extremists in Pakistan, particularly the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, have warned the authorities against reversing Bibi's blasphemy verdict. The country's Christian minority fears that if the judges decide to reverse the death sentence, they could face a violent backlash from the country's hardline Islamic groups.

  • Pope Francis (picture-alliance/Catholic Press Photo/P. Haring)

    Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

    International support for Bibi

    Rights groups and Western governments demand a fair trial in Bibi's case. In 2015, Bibi's daughter met with Pope Francis, who offered prayers for her mother at the Vatican. In 2014, Amnesty International dubbed the Lahore High Court's verdict against Bibi a "grave injustice." The American Centre for Law and Justice also condemned Bibi's sentence and urged Islamabad to protect religious minorities.

    Author: Onkar Singh Janoti


Every day, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Asia Bibi and the countless victims of blasphemy laws

A Pakistani minister, Shahbaz Bhatti, was assassinated in 2011 for supporting Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian accused of blasphemy. Bhatti's brother told DW he is concerned about the safety of Christians in Pakistan. (07.11.2018)  

Asia Bibi lawyer seeks asylum in the Netherlands

The lawyer of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy who was on death row, has fled Pakistan in fear of his life. Pakistan was gripped by Islamist protests after his client was freed. (06.11.2018)  

Pakistani minister: Asia Bibi could be barred from leaving the country

In an interview with DW, Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's information minister, said that if legal requirements are met, Asia Bibi could be banned from exiting Pakistan. Islamists demand that the Christian woman be executed. (05.11.2018)  

Asia Bibi's husband, Ashiq Masih, appeals to US President Donald Trump for asylum

Ashiq Masih, the husband of Christian Pakistani woman Asia Bibi, who was recently acquitted after spending eight years on death row on blasphemy charges, has pleaded to world leaders to help the family leave the country. (04.11.2018)  

Blasphemy agreement: Is Pakistan ruled by Islamists?

Experts say that an agreement between the government and Islamists to bar a Christian woman recently acquitted in a blasphemy case from leaving the country shows that radical groups are more powerful than the state. (03.11.2018)  

Pakistan blasphemy protests to end after deal struck

Hard-line Islamists have been baying for blood after the Supreme Court overturned a woman's blasphemy conviction. Thousands of protesters had shut down major transport throughout the country. (03.11.2018)  

Pakistan blasphemy case: Asia Bibi's husband fears for wife's safety

In the wake of his wife's blasphemy conviction being overturned, Ashiq Masih told DW that his family must constantly move due to threats of violence. He fears his wife may be attacked in prison before her release. (03.11.2018)  

Islamists block roads in Pakistan over Asia Bibi blasphemy case

Many schools were closed in Pakistan as Islamist groups blocked roads and rallied against the acquittal of Asia Bibi in a flashpoint blasphemy case. An Islamist leader called for Supreme Court judges to be killed. (01.11.2018)  

Opinion: Bibi verdict avoids Pakistan's blasphemy problem

The Supreme Court's decision to acquit Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been condemned to death on blasphemy charges, is positive, but Pakistan needs procedural changes to amend controversial laws, says Anis Haroon. (31.10.2018)  

Pakistan Christian teen detained over 'Koran burning'

Pakistani police have arrested a Christian teenager after he was allegedly caught burning pages of the Koran. It's the latest incident in Pakistan's controversial blasphemy-related arrests and vigilante killings. (20.08.2017)  

'WhatsApp blasphemy' and the plight of Pakistani Christians

A Christian man in Pakistan was sentenced to death for sharing "blasphemous" material on WhatsApp. DW talks to his brother about the court conviction and the plight of minorities in Pakistan. (20.09.2017)  

Asia Bibi: Pakistan's top court overturns Christian woman's death sentence in blasphemy case

In a landmark verdict, Pakistan's Supreme Court has acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges. The country's Islamists have vowed to protest against the ruling. (31.10.2018)  

Asia Bibi: Pakistan top court hears blasphemy appeal amid Islamist threats

The Pakistani-Christian woman has been languishing in prison since 2009 on blasphemy allegations. Her case has attracted attention from the Vatican as well as international rights groups demanding her release. (08.10.2018)  

The World Council of Churches opposes Pakistan's blasphemy sentence

There are slim chances that Pakistan's blasphemy-convict Asia Bibi will get justice from superior courts. But Dr. Clare Amos of the World Council of Churches tells DW that the activists must keep up the pressure. (30.10.2014)  

Asia Bibi case highlights Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani-Christian woman, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court on blasphemy charges in 2010. Who is Bibi, and why has her case attracted international attention? (08.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Asia Bibi's lawyer: 'The West must support me'  

Asia Bibi's husband pleads for asylum  

Related content

Pakistan Protest nach Aufhebung von Todesstrafe für christliche Frau in Lahore

Pakistan: Asia Bibi and the countless victims of blasphemy laws 07.11.2018

A Pakistani minister, Shahbaz Bhatti, was assassinated in 2011 for supporting Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy. Bhatti's brother told DW that he is concerned about the safety of Christians in Pakistan.

Asia Bibi's lawyer: 'The West must support me' 06.11.2018

Saif-ul-Mulook, the lawyer of Asia Bibi, the Pakistani-Christian woman who was recently acquitted after spending eight years on death row on blasphemy charges, fled Pakistan to the Netherlands on Saturday due to security reasons. He tells DW that if the international community does not help him now, no lawyer in Pakistan will ever take up a blasphemy case again.

Pakistan Demonstration für Hinrichtung Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi lawyer seeks asylum in the Netherlands 06.11.2018

The lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was on death row after being convicted of blasphemy, has fled Pakistan fearing for his life. The country was gripped by Islamist protests after Bibi was freed.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 