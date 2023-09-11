Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, governments confirm

President Putin has invited the North Korean leader to Russia, where they are set to discuss policy matters on energy, food and arms deals.

Russia and North Korea have confirmed speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin put out a statement on Monday, saying that "Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days."

North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported the two heads of state would "meet and have a talk."

Kim's train sighted at border

US officials had said last week that the meeting would take place, while several South Korean media outlets published accounts of Kim's train departing from North Korean capital Pyongyang on Sunday evening, citing anonymous South Korean government sources.

The meeting between Kim and Putin could take place in the south-eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok, close to the border. President Putin has already arrived for an international forum, according to Russian news agency TASS.

West worried about arms deals

Ties between the two countries have been growing closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia might now be looking to secure ammunition for its war efforts from North Korea, US officials report. This has raised concerns with the US and its allies.

For North Korea, Kim's meeting with the Russian president could mean a step out of international isolation. The country might also seek Russia's help to ease it's food and energy crises, as well as secure advanced weapons technology.

fg/jcg (afp, ap, reuters)