  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chile
PoliticsAsia

Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, governments confirm

September 11, 2023

President Putin has invited the North Korean leader to Russia, where they are set to discuss policy matters on energy, food and arms deals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WCFD
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a launching ceremony of what is says a new nuclear attack submarine.
North Korea has conducted several missile tests over the past months and has recently revealed an alleged nuclear attack submarine (Photo provided by North Korean state media, not independently verified)Image: uncredited/KCNA via KNS/AP/picture-alliance

Russia and North Korea have confirmed speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin put out a statement on Monday, saying that "Kim Jong Un, Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days."

North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported the two heads of state would "meet and have a talk."

Kim's train sighted at border

US officials had said last week that the meeting would take place, while several South Korean media outlets published accounts of Kim's train departing from North Korean capital Pyongyang on Sunday evening, citing anonymous South Korean government sources. 

The meeting between Kim and Putin could take place in the south-eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok, close to the border. President Putin has already arrived for an international forum, according to Russian news agency TASS.

West worried about arms deals

Ties between the two countries have been growing closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia might now be looking to secure ammunition for its war efforts from North Korea, US officials report. This has raised concerns with the US and its allies.

For North Korea, Kim's meeting with the Russian president could mean a step out of international isolation. The country might also seek Russia's help to ease it's food and energy crises, as well as secure advanced weapons technology.

fg/jcg (afp, ap, reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Image released by North Korea's Central News Agency of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attending a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 27, 2023.

North Korea holds military parade with guests Russia, China

North Korea holds military parade with guests Russia, China

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong attended a military parade marking 70 years since the armistice halting the Korean War.
PoliticsJuly 28, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Search and rescue operation teams continue search and rescue operations in Talat N'Yaaqoub town of Marrakesh
Live

Morocco quake: Foreign rescuers join race to find survivors

CatastropheSeptember 11, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Mathematikunterricht in Schule

Kenya math club leads students to success

Kenya math club leads students to success

EducationSeptember 11, 202301:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

The G20 round table in Delhi

Was India's G20 joint communique a diplomatic success?

Was India's G20 joint communique a diplomatic success?

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany celebrate winning the basketball World Cup

What's behind Germany's basketball World Cup win?

What's behind Germany's basketball World Cup win?

SportsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rui Pinto, center, is surrounded by police officers in the hallway of the Metropolitan Court in Budapest in 2019

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto's trial set to end

Football Leaks: Hacker Rui Pinto's trial set to end

SoccerSeptember 10, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage