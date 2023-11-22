Kashmir: Female coppersmiths excel at male-dominated trade

SocietyIndiaKashmir: Female coppersmiths excel at male-dominated tradeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIndiaMohammad Abu Bakar in Srinagar11/22/2023November 22, 2023Young Kashmiri women are learning the art of making objects from copper and striving to excel in what was traditionally a male-dominated field. Through this skill, the women aim for social and financial empowerment in India-administered Kashmir.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZKNeAdvertisement