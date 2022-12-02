The controversial rapper has returned with further anti-semetic comments praising Hitler and NazisImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
SocietyUnited States of America
Kanye West praises Hitler in antisemitic interview
46 minutes ago
The controversial rapper has doubled down on earlier antisemitic comments that cost him lucrative business deals. His latest comments were made on a far-right platform.
Controversial American rapper Kanye West proceeded with further antisemitic comments in a Thursday livestream on a far-right platform.
West, who currently goes by the name Ye, gave an interview to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the far-right blog "Infowars," with his face completely covered with a balaclava.
What did West say?
Jones questioned the rapper's support for Hitler and Nazism, to which West gave a long-winded answer about what he called the Nazi leader's "good" qualities and concluded with "I like Hitler."
"Every human being has value to bring to the table, especially Hitler," the Spanish EFE news agency quoted West as saying.
The rapper also at another point in the interview denied that Hitler's Nazi Germany killed 6 million Jews, describing it as "factually incorrect." In Germany, such statements denying the Holocaust are illegal.
The remarks triggered widespread outrage and resulted in his accounts on Twitter and Instagram being restricted.
The Republican Jewish Coalition strongly condemned West's latest statements as "a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred."
"Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation," the coalition said in a Thursday statement on its website.
It called on conservatives who had previously embraced West to treat him as a "pariah."