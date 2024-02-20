Julian Assange's extradition appeal: 'The world is watching'

PoliticsUnited KingdomJulian Assange's extradition appeal: 'The world is watching'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited KingdomGasia Ohanes02/20/2024February 20, 2024Supporters of Julian Assange have gathered in front of Britain’s High Court in London, as his lawyers are trying to prevent his extradition to the US. There he faces a possible life sentence if convicted on spying charges.https://p.dw.com/p/4cd10Advertisement