 Journalist Billy Six arrives in Germany, slams government | News | DW | 18.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Journalist Billy Six arrives in Germany, slams government

After being released from jail in Venezuela the right-wing journalist immediately slammed the German government. His father thanked Russia for helping in the case.

Billy Six is greeted by his parents at Tegel Airport

German journalist Billy Six landed in Berlin on Monday and immediately criticized the German government.

"Above all, I'm deeply shocked that the German Embassy in Caracas not only let me down, but did everything it could to bury me alive ultimately leave me to rot. And that's something I'm still trying to wrap my head around, that my main opponent was not the dictator of Venezuela, but rather the German government."

His father, Edward Six, announced that the family would take legal action against the German government, saying: "The government has done nothing, it has refused to help him."

Read more: Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage

Watch video 01:54

Fears grow for German journalist in Venezuelan jail

Father thanks Russia

His father expressed his gratitude to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying "he provided the last push so that he [Billy] would be released quickly."

Six had been jailed in Venezeula  for four months, accused of espionage, rebellion and security violations.

The freelance journalist writes for right-wing conservative publications and has reported from numerous conflict areas including Libya, Ukraine and Syria.

He was arrested while allegedly crossing into Venezuela from Colombia and then transferred to a military detention center.

Six was traveling to the region to report on the crisis in Venezuela.

His publishers include right-wing youth magazine Junge Freiheit (Young Freedom) and the extremely conservative Deutschland-Magazin.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Venezuela releases German journalist Billy Six from jail

Billy Six has walked out of a Venezuelan prison, where he spent the past four months following accusations of spying. However, the German journalist must continue to report to authorities. (16.03.2019)  

German reporter still detained in Venezuela under murky circumstances

Reporters Without Borders has still not been granted access to German reporter Billy Six — nor has his family. After five weeks' detention on unclear charges, the press freedom group says no news "is bad news in itself." (22.12.2018)  

Venezuela jails German right-wing journalist for espionage

A reporter known for his bylines in right-wing newspapers has been charged with spying and rebellion. Press freedom groups have called for his release, saying he has a right to report "regardless of his personal views." (13.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fears grow for German journalist in Venezuelan jail  

Related content

Billy Six Journalist

Venezuela releases German journalist Billy Six from jail 16.03.2019

Billy Six has walked out of a Venezuelan prison, where he spent the past four months following accusations of spying. However, the German journalist must continue to report to authorities.

Deutschland Edward und Ute Six im Lamdtag von Brandenburg

Fears grow for German journalist in Venezuelan jail 14.03.2019

Freelancer Billy Six has been under arrest without charge since November, and is now on hunger strike. But as Germany reduces its diplomatic staff in Venezuela, the journalist's family say they fear he is being forgotten.

Venezuela Krise l Deutscher Botschafter Daniel Kriener in Venezuela zur unerwünschten Person erklärt

German ambassador to Venezuela declared persona non grata 06.03.2019

German Ambassador Daniel Kriener has been told to leave Venezuela within 48 hours. He has been accused by the Maduro government of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  