Japanese medics head to Hungary to help Ukrainian refugees

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Six health workers from Japan were so driven to help Ukrainian refugees that they flew across the globe to a border area in Hungary.
Beijing has said a "Cold War mentality" from the US and NATO led to the war in Ukraine. As the conflict continues, it threatens to cement a growing ideological rivalry between world powers.
Despite progress in the negotiations to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the accord's future is at stake after a last-minute Russian demand for an exemption from Western sanctions.
The incoming conservative government of Yoon Suk-yeol will likely take a far firmer stance against Pyongyang, although it's expected to continue to offer talks on the cross-border relationship.
The election campaign has been dominated by accusations of corruption and misbehavior, leaving voters to choose between two unpopular candidates who've failed to address the issues impacting people's lives, say experts.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version