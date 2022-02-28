 Japanese medics head to Hungary to help Ukrainian refugees | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 16.03.2022

Asia

Japanese medics head to Hungary to help Ukrainian refugees

Six health workers from Japan were so driven to help Ukrainian refugees that they flew across the globe to a border area in Hungary.

Watch video 01:25

