New wave of Lebanon device explosions kills 25 people

Alyona Murashova
September 19, 2024

Lebanese health officials say at least 25 people have been killed in a second wave of explosions targeting walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah. The newest attack comes just a day after thousands of Hezbollah pagers exploded across Lebanon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kovO
