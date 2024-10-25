  1. Skip to content
PoliticsUnited States of America

January 6 US Capitol riot

October 25, 2024

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US capitol. The rioters were attempting to stop the US Senate from certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost.

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters standing on the steps of the US Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021
The FBI estimates between 2,000 and 5,000 rioters stormed the US capitol building on January 6Image: Leah Millis/REUTERS

January 6, 2021 is a critical date in the history of United States democracy.

As US Congress was certifying the 2020 election result, then President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden, called on his supporters to walk to the US Capitol to protest. A riot ensued as thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, overwhelming law enforcement officials.

The insurrection resulted in six deaths and the hospitalization of 174 police officers. Over 1,200 were charged with federal crimes, including Trump. 

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol

Trump 'resorted to crimes' after 2020 election loss — filing

Trump 'resorted to crimes' after 2020 election loss — filing

Federal prosecutors have accused former US President Donald Trump of criminal acts in trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. The filing argues Trump acted privately, and is not entitled to immunity.
PoliticsOctober 2, 2024
A sign that reads "To vote" with an arrow pointing down a walkway, with a US flag flying behind it, for the Michigan primary in February 2024.

How democratic is the US really?

How democratic is the US really?

When Americans elect their next president in November, the candidate with the most votes might not be the winner. Democracy in the US comes with some quirks — and was under attack not so long ago. How is it faring today?
PoliticsOctober 14, 2024
Pro-Trump supporters sstorming the US Capitol building

First US Capitol rioter sentenced for January 6 breach

First US Capitol rioter sentenced for January 6 breach

A Kentucky man who was the first to breach the US Capitol during a mob attack on January 6 has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. The attack was fueled by Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims.
CrimeAugust 28, 2024
