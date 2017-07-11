US Senate urges security changes in Capitol riot probe

Two Senate committees assessing security in the aftermath of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building laid out broad government, military and law enforcement missteps in a report released Tuesday.

The report advised giving the Capitol police chief greater authority and also laid out plans for rapid response by the Pentagon, the base of the US Defense Department.

The committees found that multiple intelligence agencies did not function properly during the incident and Capitol Police officers did not have the proper training to stop the rioters.

During the incident, the committees found that the Pentagon spent hours assessing pleas for help from Capitol Police. They deployed DC National Guard troops only nearly three hours after they were requested.

The Senate Rules and Homeland Security bipartisan committees were probing the January 6 riotcarried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

