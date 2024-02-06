Court rules Donald Trump not immune to Jan. 6 prosecution

A US appeals court has rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he should be immune from prosecution for trying to subvert the 2020 election. It's the second recent verdict of its kind, but is still not final.

A US appeals court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump can face trial on charges of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The decision rejects Trump's claim that as a former president, he is immune from charges stemming from actions taken during his presidency.

Trump is charged with trying to subvert the results of the 2020 US presidential election while in the White House in the run-up to January 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the victory of Joe Biden.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said that Trump's immunity claim was "unsupported by precedent, history or the text and structure of the Constitution."

More to come...

wmr/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)