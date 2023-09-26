Donald Trump found liable for fraud in New York civil case

The former US President and his company are being sued by the New York Attorney General for deceiving banks, insurers and creditors by over-valuating assets and inflating net worth.

A judge on Tuesday found Donald Trump liable for fraud during his business dealings as part of a civil case against the former US president.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan determined that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating the real estate tycoon's net worth on paperwork that was used to make deals and secure financing.

New York District Attorney Letitia James sued Trump for inflating his assets in September 2022.

Engoron's decision narrows down the issues that will be heard at a trial next week. It effectively declares the core of James' case to be valid, the New York Times reported.

More to follow...

zc/wmr (AP, Reuters)