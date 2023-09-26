  1. Skip to content
Donald Trump found liable for fraud in New York civil case

September 26, 2023

The former US President and his company are being sued by the New York Attorney General for deceiving banks, insurers and creditors by over-valuating assets and inflating net worth.

Donald Trump outside his private jet
Donald Trump is the subject of sevral cases before US courtsImage: Alex Brandon/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

A judge on Tuesday found Donald Trump liable for fraud during his business dealings as part of a civil case against the former US president.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan determined that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating the real estate tycoon's net worth on paperwork that was used to make deals and secure financing.

New York District Attorney Letitia James sued Trump for inflating his assets in September 2022.

Engoron's decision narrows down the issues that will be heard at a trial next week. It effectively declares the core of James' case to be valid, the New York Times reported.

More to follow...

zc/wmr (AP, Reuters)

A court room sketch, with Trump and writer E Jean Carroll, who is seeking an additional $10 million in damages over Trump's remarks against her in 2019

Trump found liable in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

Trump was found liable in making defamatory statements about writer E. Jean Carroll when she went public with her allegation that the former president sexually abused her at a store in New York.
Rule of LawSeptember 7, 2023
Refugees wait after crossing the border and arriving at a registration centre of the Armenian foreign affairs ministry, near the border town of Kornidzor, on September 25
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: Thousands flee to Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 26, 2023
