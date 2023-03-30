  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Donald Trump
Trump has branded all the investigations his facing 'witch hunts' and political persecutionsImage: Sue Ogrocki/AP/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Donald Trump indicted by New York jury in hush money case

2 hours ago

In a first for a former US president, Trump is being charged in connection to a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PWdo

A New York grand jury has voted to indict former US President Donald Trump following an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels

The indictment makes the 76-year-old the first-ever former US president to be charged with a crime.

On March 18, Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform that he was expecting to be arrested within days. New York braced for possible protests by his supporters, but the prospect of an immediate indictment seemed to recede as the grand jury convened and continued to hear witnesses.

Trump calls for protests if arrested: Stefan Simons reports from Washington

What we know about the indictment

The New York Times reported that the indictment would likely be announced in the coming days. The exact charges are not yet clear.  

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP) news agency that he was told that the former president had been indicted. 

The AP reported, citing the lawyer, that the charges were over payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to avoid a scandal.

Daniels allegedly received $130,000 (€119,000) weeks before the election to not go public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. 

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, had previously told Congress that he made the payment to Daniels on Trump's behalf and was later reimbursed. Cohen has also testified before the New York grand jury. 

Trump has denied the allegations.

Trump says the indictment is 'election interference'

Vehemently condemning the indictment, Trump said in a statement that it was "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history."

The former president also viciously attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He said he was "doing Joe Biden's dirty work."

"I believe this witch-hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the radical left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it," Trump said.

Republicans condemn, democrats hail

The indictment has been widely criticized by Republicans. Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani described Thursday as a "sad day for America" on Twitter.

Republican US Senator Ted Cruz, meanwhile, described the indictment as a "catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system."

Eric Trump, the former president's son, told AP the indictment was a "third-world prosecutorial misconduct."

Congress Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the indictment "irreparably" damaged the country "in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election."

Meanwhile, Democrat representative Adam Schiff of California said that while the indictment of a former president is unprecedented, "so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged."

Michael Cohen, who served as a former lawyer to Trump, told MSNBC that the indictment was "just the beginning," stressing that "accountability really matters."

First indictment, multiple probes

The New York probe is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, but it is the first to reach a decision to charge the former president. 

Trump is also facing felony investigations in Georgia in connection to the alleged tampering efforts following his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, is also overseeing investigations into Trump's handling of classified documents and his alleged efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House, has repeatedly claimed that such probes were politically motivated.  

fb/sri (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted by New York jury in hush money case

Crime2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Some members of the Ayawaso CP football club after a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Cerebral palsy football in Ghana offers escape from stigma

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A lab in Pakistan testing patients for HIV

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Pakistan: HIV-positive adults, children face stigma

Health11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business11 hours ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Three men in front of the Saudi, Chinese and Iranian flags; two are shaking hands

China's mediation in Mideast leaves US worried

China's mediation in Mideast leaves US worried

Politics10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage