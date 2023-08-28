  1. Skip to content
Trump election interference trial date set for March 2024

August 28, 2023

Lawyers for former Donald Trump had argued that they would need until 2026 to read through all the documents in the case. Trump is running to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VfSu
Donald Trump speaking outside his jet in August
Donald Trump faces four criminal cases in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential electionImage: Alex Brandon/ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance

A US federal judge has set March 4, 2024, as the start date for former President Donald Trump's trial of trying to overturn the 2020 election in the lead-up to the Capitol Hill riot.

"The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said after her decision on Monday.

Trump did not appear in court and has pleaded not guilty.

He has portrayed the multiple legal prosecutions against him as politically motivated attempts to prevent him from returning to power, and previously accused Chutkan of being biased.

Conflicting proposals ahead of election season

Trump's lawyers appeared in court in Washington for a second time on Monday ahead of Chutkan's decision.

Special counsel Jack Smith's team proposed a trial on January 2, 2024.

However, Trump's lawyers argued that the trial should be set in April 2026 — roughly a year and a half after the next election — because they need more time to review the documents.

Trump's legal team walking into the court in Washington
Trump's lawyers attended court in Washington for a second time on MondayImage: Bonnie Cash/newscom/picture alliance

Chutkan said the proposals were "very far apart" and neither would work. She also said a defendant's professional schedule should not have a bearing on when a trial is set.

"Mr Trump will have to make the trial date work, regardless of his schedule," Chutkan said.

Trump's legal battles

The federal prosecution over election subversion is one of four trials Trump faces.

They include another federal case accusing Trump of illegally bringing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion, a New York case accusing Trump of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, and a Georgia case accusing Trump and 18 others attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

US: Donald Trump's popularity soars despite indictment

Trump had his mug shot taken for the Georgia case last week.

His campaign used it to sell merchandise and raised more than $7 million (€6.5 million) in the days that followed.

zc/lo (AP, Reuters)

