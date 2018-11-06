 Jailed Chinese activist Huang Qi in ′immediate′ danger: rights groups | News | DW | 06.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Jailed Chinese activist Huang Qi in 'immediate' danger: rights groups

Rights groups have urged China to release activist Huang Qi, warning he could die in custody unless he receives urgent medical care. The appeal comes as a UN panel puts China's human rights record under the spotlight.

Huang Qi

A group of human rights organizations has called for Chinese dissident Huang Qi to be "immediately and unconditionally" freed from prison, citing an "immediate threat to his life."

Huang was arrested in November 2016 for "leaking state secrets" and is currently being held at the Mianyang Detention Center in southwestern China.

According to a statement released Monday by 14 NGOs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the health of the 55-year-old has deteriorated because he hasn't received adequate medical care for a range of serious illnesses.

Read moreGerman student expelled from China over human rights film

Watch video 02:08
Now live
02:08 mins.

In memory of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo

"The Chinese government must immediately and unconditionally release Huang, who has been detained solely for the peaceful exercise of his right to freedom of expression, and end its policy of denying prompt medical treatment to prisoners of conscience, which is a form of torture," the statement said.

It added that Huang suffers from a chronic kidney disease that requires daily medication, as well as hydrocephalus and heart disease.

Huang ran a website called 64 Tianwang, which documented forced disappearances, corruption, police brutality and human trafficking. The site is blocked in mainland China.

Read moreThe struggle of Liu Xia, widow of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo

The rights campaigners voiced the concern that unless Huang gets immediate care, he could suffer the same fate as other activists such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died in custody after being denied leave to receive cancer treatment abroad.

  • Liu Xiaobo

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    A lifetime of fighting

    Liu Xiaobo spent decades demanding more democracy in China. He was born in the city of Changchun in the northeast of the country in 1955, and eventually moved to study in Beijing, where he started lecturing in 1984.

  • Liu Xiaobo in 1995

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    A veteran of Tiananmen

    By 1989, Xiaobo was a visiting scholar at several Western universities. However, he returned to Beijing to support the Tiananmen protests and was jailed after the bloody crackdown. He served two more prison terms in the following decade.

  • Liu Xiaobo

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Charter 08

    In 2008, Xiaobo co-authored a document known as "Charter 08" which called for a free, democratic and constitutional state in China. He was arrested in 2009 for undermining state power.

  • Prozess gegen Liu Xiaobo / China / Peking (AP)

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Yellow ribbons

    His trial on subversion charges took place at the the No. 1 Intermediate People's Court. Liu's supporters showed their solidarity by tying yellow ribbons to barriers outside the court.

  • Protests in Hong Kong

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Protests in Hong Kong

    Liu's arrest and the subsequent 11-year sentence sparked protests in Hong Kong and mainland China. Chinese authorities banned diplomats from the US and other western countries from attending the trial.

  • The Nobel Prize ceremony with an empty chair

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Nobel Prize for a prisoner

    Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. His chair remained empty during the ceremony in Oslo, as he was already in jail.

  • Liu Xia is comforted after her brother was jailed

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Family under attack

    The dissident's wife Liu Xia supported her husband and continued to call for his release after his arrest. However, her brother Liu Hui was also arrested and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2013, which Liu Xia decried as a warning to the whole family.

  • A photograph by Liu Xia

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Through the eyes of Liu Xia

    Liu Xia is a photographer who has seen her work exhibited in countries around the world, including Germany. In this undated photo, her husband is shown with a puppet on his shoulder - a common motive in her work.

  • Liu Xiaobo receives medical treatment

    Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

    Dying from cancer

    Liu was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year, prompting authorities to move him to a hospital in June. Western leaders urged China to allow the dissident to be treated outside the country, but Beijing refused. Liu passed away on July 13, after his family refused to have him connected to a ventilation machine.


China under scrutiny

The plea came ahead of a major United Nations review of China's human rights record on Tuesday. The review — the first by the UN's Human Rights Council since 2013 — is expected to focus on Beijing's treatment of minorities such as Muslim Uighurs and Tibetans.

Beijing is accused of detaining as many as 1 million ethnic Uighurs in a network of secret camps in the far western region of Xinjiang.

"The Human Rights Council must send an unequivocal message to the Chinese government that their campaign of systematic repression in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, including the arbitrary detention of up to 1 million people, must end," said Patrick Poon, China researcher at Amnesty International.

Chinese officials have rejected allegations of mistreatment and arbitrary detentions, instead describing facilities as "education centers" that aim to combat terrorism, religious extremism and separatism in the restive area.

All 193 United Nations member states must undergo a periodic review by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Watch video 03:06
Now live
03:06 mins.

China operates Uighur 'detention camps': report

nm/cmk (AFP, EFE, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China defends Xinjiang Uighur detention camp policies

China has issued the most detailed defense yet of its policies in the Xinjiang region. Beijing says the region's Uighurs are being taught how to assimilate, while some see echoes of earlier re-education programs. (16.10.2018)  

1 million Uighurs in Chinese 'internment camps,' UN hears

Members of the Uighur community and others Muslims in China have been treated as "enemies of the state" and held in secret camps, a UN anti-discrimination body has said. Beijing has previously denied such camps exist. (10.08.2018)  

German student David Missal expelled from China after making human rights film

David Missal is due to return to Germany on Sunday after Chinese authorities refused to extend his visa. He thinks the decision is linked to a documentary he made about human rights lawyers for his master's program. (12.08.2018)  

The life and struggle of Liu Xia, widow of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo

After years of living under house arrest, Liu Xia, the widow of late Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, was finally set free by the Chinese government. She has now left China, leaving behind a painful history. (10.07.2018)  

Berlin church holds memorial service for Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo

A former German president and Nobel laureate gathered in Berlin to commemorate Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo, who died in detention a year ago. His widow Liu Xia traveled to Germany this week. (14.07.2018)  

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures

Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo has died from liver cancer after spending eight years in prison for "undermining state power." The Nobel Peace Prize winner fought a long battle for more democracy in China. (13.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Chinese Human Rights Defenders

Statement signed by 14 human rights organizations

Audios and videos on the topic

China's harassment of Muslim minorities  

In memory of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo  

China operates Uighur 'detention camps': report  

Related content

China Ethnie der Uiguren

China defends Xinjiang Uighur detention camp policies 16.10.2018

China has issued the most detailed defense yet of its policies in the Xinjiang region. Beijing says the region's Uighurs are being taught how to assimilate, while some see echoes of earlier re-education programs.

Human Rights Watch Sophie Richardson, China-Direktorin

World in Progress: Human Rights Watch on surveillance of Uighurs 26.09.2018

The international NGO Human Rights Watch has published a detailed report on the situation in Western China, where the authorities control all aspects of life. HRW China director Sophie Richardson explains what makes the current situation so different given that the Muslim minority in western China have always been under surveillance of the authorities in Beijing.

China Ethnie der Uiguren

China's Xinjiang Muslims live in fear of disappearing into camps 17.09.2018

In the past few years, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs and Kazakhs have allegedly been locked up in "reeducation camps" in China's Xinjiang province. DW met some of their relatives and former prisoners.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 