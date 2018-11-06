Jailed Chinese activist Huang Qi in 'immediate' danger: rights groups

A group of human rights organizations has called for Chinese dissident Huang Qi to be "immediately and unconditionally" freed from prison, citing an "immediate threat to his life."



Huang was arrested in November 2016 for "leaking state secrets" and is currently being held at the Mianyang Detention Center in southwestern China.

According to a statement released Monday by 14 NGOs, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the health of the 55-year-old has deteriorated because he hasn't received adequate medical care for a range of serious illnesses.

"The Chinese government must immediately and unconditionally release Huang, who has been detained solely for the peaceful exercise of his right to freedom of expression, and end its policy of denying prompt medical treatment to prisoners of conscience, which is a form of torture," the statement said.

It added that Huang suffers from a chronic kidney disease that requires daily medication, as well as hydrocephalus and heart disease.

Huang ran a website called 64 Tianwang, which documented forced disappearances, corruption, police brutality and human trafficking. The site is blocked in mainland China.

The rights campaigners voiced the concern that unless Huang gets immediate care, he could suffer the same fate as other activists such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died in custody after being denied leave to receive cancer treatment abroad.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures A lifetime of fighting Liu Xiaobo spent decades demanding more democracy in China. He was born in the city of Changchun in the northeast of the country in 1955, and eventually moved to study in Beijing, where he started lecturing in 1984.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures A veteran of Tiananmen By 1989, Xiaobo was a visiting scholar at several Western universities. However, he returned to Beijing to support the Tiananmen protests and was jailed after the bloody crackdown. He served two more prison terms in the following decade.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Charter 08 In 2008, Xiaobo co-authored a document known as "Charter 08" which called for a free, democratic and constitutional state in China. He was arrested in 2009 for undermining state power.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Yellow ribbons His trial on subversion charges took place at the the No. 1 Intermediate People's Court. Liu's supporters showed their solidarity by tying yellow ribbons to barriers outside the court.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Protests in Hong Kong Liu's arrest and the subsequent 11-year sentence sparked protests in Hong Kong and mainland China. Chinese authorities banned diplomats from the US and other western countries from attending the trial.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Nobel Prize for a prisoner Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010. His chair remained empty during the ceremony in Oslo, as he was already in jail.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Family under attack The dissident's wife Liu Xia supported her husband and continued to call for his release after his arrest. However, her brother Liu Hui was also arrested and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2013, which Liu Xia decried as a warning to the whole family.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Through the eyes of Liu Xia Liu Xia is a photographer who has seen her work exhibited in countries around the world, including Germany. In this undated photo, her husband is shown with a puppet on his shoulder - a common motive in her work.

Liu Xiaobo - a life in pictures Dying from cancer Liu was diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year, prompting authorities to move him to a hospital in June. Western leaders urged China to allow the dissident to be treated outside the country, but Beijing refused. Liu passed away on July 13, after his family refused to have him connected to a ventilation machine.



China under scrutiny

The plea came ahead of a major United Nations review of China's human rights record on Tuesday. The review — the first by the UN's Human Rights Council since 2013 — is expected to focus on Beijing's treatment of minorities such as Muslim Uighurs and Tibetans.

Beijing is accused of detaining as many as 1 million ethnic Uighurs in a network of secret camps in the far western region of Xinjiang.

"The Human Rights Council must send an unequivocal message to the Chinese government that their campaign of systematic repression in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, including the arbitrary detention of up to 1 million people, must end," said Patrick Poon, China researcher at Amnesty International.

Chinese officials have rejected allegations of mistreatment and arbitrary detentions, instead describing facilities as "education centers" that aim to combat terrorism, religious extremism and separatism in the restive area.

All 193 United Nations member states must undergo a periodic review by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

